A graph shows the upward trajectory of the cumulative estimated market value on Edina properties, which increased from $9.4 billion in 2011 to $15.5 billion this year. (Image from City Council agenda packet)

Edina’s preliminary levy for 2023 represents a nearly 10% increase over 2022, but a median-valued home would see a 3.15% decrease in property taxes next year, according to City Manager Scott Neal.

“One of the interesting things that happens occasionally for cities is that we are able to increase our spending, and at the same time property tax payers are able to experience a decrease in their property taxes,” Neal said as he presented the city’s proposed 2023 budget to the City Council Sept. 20.

The property tax distribution in Edina. (Image from City Council agenda packet)

