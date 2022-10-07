A graph shows the upward trajectory of the cumulative estimated market value on Edina properties, which increased from $9.4 billion in 2011 to $15.5 billion this year. (Image from City Council agenda packet)
Edina’s preliminary levy for 2023 represents a nearly 10% increase over 2022, but a median-valued home would see a 3.15% decrease in property taxes next year, according to City Manager Scott Neal.
“One of the interesting things that happens occasionally for cities is that we are able to increase our spending, and at the same time property tax payers are able to experience a decrease in their property taxes,” Neal said as he presented the city’s proposed 2023 budget to the City Council Sept. 20.
That phenomenon is due to market value trends, he explained. “We have a bigger pie, a bigger pie with more people contributing to that pie,” Neal said.
The City Council unanimously approved the preliminary levy, which will be the topic of a Dec. 6 Truth in Taxation hearing, where the public will be able to comment on the spending plan. The budget will continue to be refined until Dec. 20, when it will be up for final City Council approval, Neal said.
The city’s preliminary maximum levy for 2023 is now set at $49.61 million. Preliminary levies are usually set at the “higher end of your tolerance level,” Neal told the council, “because it can always be brought down at the final action in December. However, it can’t be increased after tonight.”
Under the maximum levy, the median-value home in Edina, worth $659,900, would pay $1,971 in property taxes annually, a decrease of about $64. That median home value represents a 15% increase over 2021, when it was $571,800. The estimated market value of properties in Edina as a whole increased by 12.4% over 2021.
Factoring into that increase, “there’s small projects to existing homes, there’s new construction, and then, there’s the baseline increase for all properties in the city,” Neal said.
The 9.89% overall levy increase can be largely attributed to market adjustments in employee compensation and inflationary increases, he explained.
“We were projecting a 2, and sometimes 3% increase in inflation, and what we got was three times that, almost four times that,” Neal said.
The proposed 2023 levy also includes $1 million for neighborhood park improvements, which Councilmember Kevin Staunton said is a departure from the way parks are typically funded.
“When we do our capital improvement plan every year, we have a real challenge with funding things other than our utility budgets, our sewer, our water,” Staunton said. “But the thing that ends up being challenging is our park assets.”
He continued, “We’ve been asking, I think, in those last seven or eight years, for more sustainable funding sources.”
Councilmember Ron Anderson said it was important to note that taxes are going down for homeowners, but he wants city staff to keep working on the budget. “We’re all cognizant of the inflationary economy that we live in, and I just want to encourage staff to grind on this budget going forward before we look at the final,” Anderson said.
