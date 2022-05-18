Over 100 community members showed up to Rosland Park earlier this month to help plant 200 trees.
The tree planting event, led by the city of Edina and the nonprofit Tree Trust, took place May 6 as part of Arbor Month. The event, which kicked off the city’s NextGen Trees initiative, brought the highest number of trees planted in one day in city history, aided by the help of 125 community members, City Forester Luther Overholt told the Sun Current.
“All these trees are, I like to call them 100-year trees and so, this will definitely be shaping the park for years and years to come,” Overholt said. “The best time to plant a tree was 100 years ago. The next best time is now. So it’s exciting to get just the community support.”
Through the NextGen Trees effort, city staff intend to plant 1,000 trees in Edina by the end of 2023. This effort was prompted by federal American
Rescue Plan Act funds the city received in order to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city received the first round of funds, totaling $2.7 million, in 2021 and is currently in the process of deciding what to do with the second round, which will be distributed in mid-2022.
The city allocated $100,000 to the NextGen Trees effort with the goal to encourage outdoor activities and help mitigate climate change, city documents said.
Tree Trust, a nonprofit that works to engage individuals and communities in making the world a greener place, also helped carry out the event by creating a plan for planting, managing volunteers, providing equipment and supplying a number of the trees through a grant with the U.S. Forest Service, Tree Trust’s director of community forestry, Karen Zumach, said in a statement sent to the Sun Current.
The tree planting was the second such event that Tree Trust has facilitated with the city of Edina, she added.
Prior to the event, organizers loosened the soil with an auger for ease of digging and planting.
Once volunteers arrived, they could pick up a pair of Tree Trust-branded gloves, snacks and other items in preparation for the planting. In different park zones, Tree Trust staff guided volunteers through the process of planting the trees, which included leveling the tree to ground level, adding soil and keeping the tree up straight.
“I thought that this was a worthwhile project. That’s why I’m here,” said Bob Sandilla, a tree planting volunteer who has lived in Edina for 55 years.
Employees of 50th & France’s Athleta store, Camilel Baptiste and Angelica Vohs, also decided to volunteer at the event. “It’s important for us to do some outreach in the community, … giving back to this specific community to come out and do something fun and exciting,” Baptiste said.
There were more than 20 species of trees planted, like the Kentucky coffeetree, oak trees and redbud trees, Overholt said. Staff are “really focusing on diversifying … our urban tree canopy here in the city,” he said.
He added that the city is also focusing on planting trees in the southeast quadrant of Edina as it has the lowest tree canopy in the city. The city is “just trying to get more trees in those parks … for park users to be able to enjoy themselves in a shady spot. It’s one of the big goals of this as well.”
A focus for tree planting has also been to plant species that are “climate-adaptive,” Overholt said.
In addition to climate change, one hardship for trees is the presence of emerald ash borer, Overholt said. When he heard he was getting the funds, Overholt began planning where to put trees, including the replacement of damaged ash trees due to the invasive species, he said.
Zumach said emerald ash borer has eliminated a significant portion of trees in communities around the Twin Cities, including Edina. “By replanting an amazing diversity of trees, we are working to rebuild a more diverse and resilient urban forest able to withstand the pressures of future threats,” she said.
Zumach also pointed out the benefits of trees. “Trees clean the air we breathe, improve our mental health, mitigate stormwater runoff, reduce crime, store carbon and cause us to use less electricity.”
The city will soon launch a new link on its website allowing users to track where trees are being planted, Overholt said.
The May 6 planting effort, he said, ended up being the “most successful tree planting event ever here in the city.”
