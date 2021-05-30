Atman Jahagirdar, a junior at Edina High School, has taken the issue of vaccine hesitancy into his own hands.
Last summer, as vaccines were still in the process of being developed, Jahagirdar came up with an idea to survey COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in his community. Later, the results of that survey informed the creation of a website to give communities, including non-English-speaking populations, the resources they need to better understand and dispel misconceptions about the vaccine.
The website-turned-organization, called the Global COVID Guide, features Jahagirdar’s survey results, which generally found that people who were younger were more likely to change their mind about the vaccine and that certain communities had a higher prevalence of vaccine hesitancy.
“I was interested in what the process is ... to stop the pandemic, to end the pain and suffering that people are going through,” Jahagirdar said.
Jahagirdar’s idea to conduct a survey of the Edina community on vaccine hesitancy began in June of last year. He thought of the idea after hearing about the measles outbreak of 2017, which was concentrated among the Somali Minnesotan community in Hennepin County due to vaccine hesitancy.
Jahagirdar said he wanted to gauge the prevalence of this issue in other vaccines and among certain communities within Edina. Originally, the survey was going to include other vaccines as well, such as for polio, but Jahagirdar decided to narrow its scope to just the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I was really looking for some way that I could help during the pandemic,” he said.
He reached out to Anita Shet, a senior researcher at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, after hearing about her own research on the topic, Jahagirdar said. Shet has acted as a mentor-advisor for Jahagirdar on this project.
“He particularly was very eager to learn, he was hungry for more knowledge and very, very motivated,” Shet said.
Jahagirdar already has some experience in the medical field and in launching organizations. As a seventh-grader, Jahagirdar and his older brother, Om, founded Omnisight International, which provides vision screenings and gathers eyeglasses for youth in poorer areas of the world.
He has also volunteered at Fairview Southdale Hospital and co-authored an abstract for a study on a type of radiation therapy.
Launching the survey
The school district’s director of research and evaluation, Donna Roper, helped Jahagirdar clarify the survey before administering it to people in the Edina community earlier this year. Roper said this was exciting to see.
“These are the kinds of projects that take our kids quite a ways in terms of their own learning and growth,” she said.
The survey received 1,544 respondents, with 733 between the ages of 14-18 and 811 above the age of 19.
The most common reasons for vaccine hesitancy were the need for more information on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, a lack of concern about the virus and a mistrust of medical and government systems. The lack of long-term data was also listed as a common concern, the survey found.
Health care providers, friends or family members and educational institutions were the most influential sources on recommending the vaccine, it also found.
One of the key findings for a particular group of respondents, the 14-18-year-olds, revealed that they were much more likely to change their opinion of the vaccine.
The survey also discovered that non-Asian ethnic or racial minorities generally seemed to have a high prevalence of hesitancy to vaccines. But these communities were also underrepresented in the survey. To see the full results, limitations of the study and graphs, go to covidedu.org/study-results.
‘The best almanac of COVID information’
Jahagirdar launched the Global COVID Guide in early February. The website features COVID-19 news, the survey results and information on the virus and vaccine in a variety of languages like Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, Swahili and more. It also includes interviews with people who have been personally affected by the virus.
The languages are made possible by contributors, who help translate the English version of the website’s resources to reach more populations, Jahagirdar said.
Shet notes that research on vaccine hesitancy is important because vaccines are “one of the most effective public health tools that has resulted in improved health of society as a whole.”
Looking ahead, Jahagirdar said he wants to work with the Minnesota Department of Health to create lasting change. He also hopes to publish his research formally. In his professional career, he is looking to enter the field of medicine or public health, he said.
But for now, Jahagirdar said the pressing need is to expand the exposure of the website because “resources like this and websites like this are only as useful as the people it reaches.”
“I want this to be really just the best almanac of COVID information anyone could ever need,” he said. “I want it to be the ultimate bastion against vaccine hesitancy.”
