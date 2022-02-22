Edina joined other cities late last month in requesting urgent action and help from state leaders in addressing climate change.
The Edina City Council unanimously approved a resolution Jan. 19 calling for both state and federal responses on climate as part of a coordinated effort by cities involved in the Minnesota Cities Climate Caucus. Sixteen cities planned similar resolutions to be approved ahead of the 2022 legislative session, requesting climate urgency.
“We need swift and urgent action,” said Edina City Councilmember Carolyn Jackson, former chair of the city’s Energy and Environment Commission.
City leaders from across the state began meeting virtually a little less than a year ago in an effort spearheaded by St. Louis Park City Councilmember Larry Kraft and facilitated by the nonprofit, Great Plains Institute. Jackson was one of the early city officials to be part of what became called the Minnesota Cities Climate Caucus.
The two main purposes of the group are to share best policy practices for local elected officials and to have greater influence for action on the state level, Kraft told the Sun Current.
“We can’t do it alone. We need all levels but cities can have a big impact,” Kraft said. “That’s what was really encouraging to me about this, was that it wasn’t just a few cities from around the metro area. … There (were) folks from all across Minnesota.”
Other cities also put forward resolutions in January calling for increased action on climate change, including Bloomington and Eden Prairie and Greater Minnesota cities like Moorhead. Prior to that, three cities had passed similar resolutions in recent years – Minneapolis, Duluth and Crystal Bay, according to an article by MPR News.
The group created a template and general timeframe that cities could use for generating their own resolutions, Kraft said. City leaders could then tweak the language to their specific needs.
Group organizers said to the cities: “‘You’re accountable to your own citizens, not accountable to this group,’” Kraft recalled. “The key point is working together, using this to springboard to more local action and … to have more of an impact at a state level.”
“The interesting thing was that each city had a different angle on what they were going to do,” Jackson noted.
Other cities opted to declare a climate “emergency” in their resolutions while Edina did not. Jackson explained that this decision was due to the term’s connotations under state statute, which could imply that the issue was unforeseen or that the action of a resolution would necessarily produce immediate change. To make a difference, the long-observed issue needs urgent action on several levels, she said.
“We’ve seen smoke from fires, we’ve got an increased risk of flooding. And the changes are happening more quickly,” Jackson said.
She added, “Cities are beginning to really see a change. … So the sense of urgency continues to ramp up. We decided to focus on those impacts rather than a specific term but it’s all the same thing, that this is really getting important.”
Over the years, the city of Edina has taken a variety of steps to curb the impacts of climate change while also looking to prevent further effects on the environment. The resolution Edina approved as part of the coalition’s effort lists several of these actions, including recently establishing a climate action plan, pursuing reduced energy use in buildings, creating a Conservation and Sustainability Fund and signing a 2019 resolution also calling for state and federal action on climate change.
What sets January’s resolution apart from the one in 2019 is “statewide shared concern and shared impact of climate change” and a desire to “act all at once prior to the start of the Legislature,” Jackson said.
A major move so far this legislative session was the introduction of the Minnesota House DFL’s plan for a $1 billion investment into the issue of climate. The proposed 2022 Minnesota Climate Action Plan focuses on climate-centered investments in energy, transportation, buildings, waste programs and land uses. It also lays out plans for adaptation and resilience to current climate impacts.
“Local governments, like Edina, have aggressive goals, but they aren’t able to do it all by themselves,” said the vice president of communities for the Great Plains Institute, Lola Schoenrich, who helped directly facilitate the coalition’s meetings.
This circumstance is “partly because there are state policies and regulatory issues that affect their ability to achieve their goals that they’re not in charge of,” Schoenrich explained, citing commercial building code and sufficient resource allocation as examples.
She added, “One of the things that’s really significant about this is that it’s multiple cities acting together.”
Taking action on climate is important because those steps will be “that legacy that we’re going to be leaving the next generation,” Jackson said.
Kraft said he was glad to see Edina’s involvement in the coordinated effort. “(I’m) really excited to have our neighbor as a partner in this,” he said.
The Minnesota Cities Climate Caucus will continue to meet and discuss ways to have more influence on the state level, Kraft noted. More waves of cities are expected to pass similar resolutions, he added.
“On climate change, the pace at which we’re going, as a society, as a globe, is not fast enough,” Kraft said. “We need all levels of government to be having climate change as the lens through which they view everything … that they do.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
