The city of Edina hosted its first-ever Juneteenth event this past weekend, aiming to celebrate the holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in the U.S.
Juneteenth, or “June Nineteenth,” is an annual remembrance day commemorating the date 157 years ago when U.S. federal troops came to Texas to inform enslaved African Americans that they were free and that the Civil War had ended. Last year, the day became an official federal holiday and in December, it gained holiday status as a day of observance in the city of Edina.
The June 19 event, held at Centennial Lakes Park, is intended to be “an opportunity for folks that may not know what Juneteenth is to learn about it as well as like a celebration and an acknowledgement for the community,” said Heidi Lee, the city’s race and equity manager, who has been helping plan the event alongside members of the city’s Racial Equity Advancement Team, other city staff and commissioners with the Human Rights & Relations Commission and Arts & Culture Commission.
The event, which stretched along the pathway from around the Hughes Pavilion to the Maetzold Amphitheater at Centennial Lakes Park, featured educational pieces about Juneteenth, musical performances by Black artists and food trucks owned by people of color. Attendees could enjoy a meal as they walked along the path filled with tables by various community groups, including the Anti-Racism Collective of Edina, the Black Student Union and the Edina Asian American Alliance.
When Bianca Dawkins, a Black Edina resident and member of the Anti-Racism Collective, heard the city was having a Juneteenth event, she was “super excited … that we were recognizing that as our community.”
She continued, “For me, it was like, okay, this is game changing, because we get to now amplify the voices of our neighbors who are not the majority in our community.”
Dawkins brought her fiance and two kids along to the event. “As a whole, it was refreshing to see the community come out and uplift the meaning of Juneteenth.”
Last year, President Joseph Biden signed into legislation that Juneteenth would be a federal holiday. Celebrations of this day have increased in recent years, according to a report by the New York Times.
On June 19, 1865, Union general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved African Americans of their freedom. This finally implemented President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed over two and a half years before that, the New York Times report stated.
An important part of celebrating Juneteenth is boosting the voices of African Americans and Black Americans in the community, said Dawkins, who also relayed this perspective to city staff ahead of the event. “Juneteenth is not a multicultural event,” she said.
“As a Black American, it’s important that Juneteenth is ... celebrated in different communities because it allows us to ... remember the history that we have overcome and how much we’re trying to work still to dismantle the systematic racism that is still taking place in our community,” she said.
Planning for the event started following the Edina City Council approving Juneteenth as a holiday, Lee said. Weekly meetings were held, where members discussed the aim of the event in addition to who would lead each of the various aspects, such as working with the musicians and coordinating food truck vendors.
“They wanted to have it where it was an inclusive event as well as trying to elevate ... the African American experience within the community,” Lee said. “It’s really a collaborative effort.”
Situated along the pathway of Centennial Lakes Park were tables with community groups, a story scroll featuring the picture book, “Juneteenth for Mazie,” and other various activities for adults and kids intended to educate attendees about Juneteenth. At one table, the Friends of the Edina Library also gave attendees Juneteenth-focused books, such as the story scroll book.
Watercolor artist Arianne Zager staged a live mural painting on a large canvas along the path toward the amphitheater, where attendees sat and observed her work.
As part of the entertainment, the event featured musical performances by various Black artists as well as readings and proclamations by Edina community members, including Superintendent Stacie Stanley and Edina High School students, in-between the performances at the amphitheater.
One of the musicians, North Carolina-based Tre. Charles, an indie-soul singer, told the Sun Current that he wanted to be part of the beginning stages of celebrating Juneteenth in the community.
“It could just shine more light on celebration and inclusion and making sure people all can celebrate it,” he said. “It’s not just a thing that just Black people can celebrate.”
Charles’ music focuses on mental health awareness and “minority masculine vulnerability” that touches on his experiences as a Black man. “It’s not necessarily something that’s celebrated out in the world,” he said.
Prior to getting on stage, he added that he looked forward to performing for the first time in Edina, a place his girlfriend’s family calls home. “I always love performing my art for people,” Charles proclaimed.
“It’s an important part of American history to recognize,” said Kelly Streit, engagement coordinator for the Anti-Racism Collective of Edina. Several days before Juneteenth, she led a discussion of the book, “How the Word is Passed: A reckoning with the history of slavery across America,” that includes a chapter on Juneteenth. She said many people didn’t know much about the history of the day before reading it.
“The Anti-Racism Collective is about people educating themselves and learning more. And so, I’m glad that this event is happening,” she said.
Recognizing how the city has grown and the members of the community who have different racial and ethnic backgrounds, including those who already have their own ways of honoring Juneteenth, is crucial to the event, Lee said.
The event also allowed the city to “be able to bring out some of the diversity that we have,” Lee added. “We want to be a welcoming and inclusive city.”
As Juneteenth events are held in the future, Lee said the city plans to continuously improve upon them each time.
Dawkins added that she hopes the community can learn from this event and get “better and stronger.” For the next event, she said she would like to see more representation of the Black community.
“For a long time, this day has been an unofficial Independence Day that we as Black Americans have stayed grounded in,” Dawkins said. “Now that it is official as a federal holiday, it’s just really important, that accountability piece of communities and showing up, they really take that to heart.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.