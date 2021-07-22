Edina has hit the halfway point toward its completion of a climate action plan that is meant to give the city direction on how to better its environmental footprint and set goals for the future.
The Climate Action Planning Team, which is made up of city officials, neighborhood residents and other community members, has been putting together a plan for the city to implement in order to reduce its impact on climate change. The team has now met for four out of seven planned meetings, with the next step to bring a draft report to the Energy and Environment Commission this fall, and by the end of the year, the Edina City Council.
“It’s a global challenge and so, we need everyone involved,“ said Grace Hancock, the city’s sustainability coordinator. “We’re making that commitment upfront that the community is involved, that they can hold the city accountable to these goals, and that we welcome their perspectives on how to get these things done.”
Currently, the city’s goals are to minimize greenhouse gas emissions citywide by 30% by 2025, and 80% by 2050, based on 2009 emissions. The new plan will recommend those goals be updated, Hancock noted.
“The city needs to establish a framework that has clear actions and accountability,” she said. A sustainability dashboard was created earlier this month to help track the city’s sustainability measures, she added.
One of the first steps toward putting together a climate action plan was to hire a consultant that would help establish where Edina is at today in greenhouse gas emissions. That consultant is paleBLUEdot, which helps organizations create climate action plans.
The consultant team helped perform a climate vulnerability assessment, green space study and a renewable energy potential study. Then, the Climate Action Planning Team took the information, reviewed the findings and created specific actions, based on several different themes, Hancock explained.
Those themes are transportation and land use, local food, waste management, climate economy, buildings and energy, climate health and safety, water and wastewater, green space and tree canopy, she said. Based on those themes, the planning team is identifying overall goals for greenhouse gas reductions to recommend to the city. The goals will be split into different strategies with about 10 actions steps for the community to take, Hancock noted.
“This is really an implementation plan for the city and the community to partner together on this effort,” she said.
Hilda Martinez, chair of the Energy and Environment Commission, said the impact of the plan has wider benefits.
“Whatever a community does will impact other people. That’s the thing with climate,” Martinez said. “Everybody has a part to play, we really need to be responsible about it.”
Being a part of the planning team has allowed retired Edina resident Connie Mitchell to think outside of herself, she said. She said she even began changing her own personal habits, like not leaving the television on at night and turning off the lights more frequently.
“Months ago, I wouldn’t know what you were talking about. Probably wouldn’t have cared. But this is about you. This is about your future, your children’s future, and this is something you can do now,” Mitchell said.
Research completed as part of the plan
Since 1980, Edina has seen changes in its environment. The average temperature has increased 1.6% with two more days per year above 95 degrees Fahrenheit, there are eight fewer days below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and average rainfall has increased by 4.3%.
Edina community-wide total emissions declined 8.8% from 2007 to 2019. The community has also seen a 9.5% drop in per capita greenhouse gas emissions since 2013 despite an increasing population.
Municipal energy emissions increased by 9% from 2013 but have decreased 4.1% since 2016. City operations account for about 2% of the community emissions, Hancock said.
Flooding and heat are among the biggest climate risks in Edina, she added. And those most vulnerable to those changes are the youngest and oldest members of the Edina community as well as those of lower wealth, Hancock also said.
An example of an action step to address these concerns while keeping in mind inequities, Hancock said, would be to plant trees in certain parts of Edina that are at higher risk of flooding or excessive heat.
The planning team conducted a survey of residents from March 22 to June 6, receiving 344 responses. Results showed that a little more than half of the respondents noticed a general change in weather, which was the response most picked. Higher temperatures and a seasonal shift were the next top two choices noticed by respondents.
Increased air conditioning use, tree loss, change in wildlife and longer allergy seasons are the top aspects of climate change that have personally affected respondents, the survey said.
The survey revealed both support and disapproval regarding the city’s climate work, Hancock said. “This is, we know, a very dynamic topic in the community of Edina,” she said.
Martinez said she was surprised that there was a low number of respondents compared to the entirety of Edina’s population. “I know changes are difficult but I think in order to tackle this problem … everybody has to do their part,” she said.
Looking ahead
The dashboard is one tool the city plans to use to report to the public the progress on the climate action plan when it’s approved, Hancock said.
The Climate Action Planning Team will meet three more times before publishing a draft plan for public comment in September. Members of the public will also have the opportunity to comment on Better Together Edina or at an in-person event at the Edina Farmers Market and Edina Fall into the Arts Festival.
Then, the comments will be reviewed, Hancock said.
The planning team will first submit a plan to the Energy and Environment Commission this fall. Then, it will be up for City Council approval in December.
“We know that the Climate Action Plan is really just the springboard,” Hancock said. “But the city is committed.”
