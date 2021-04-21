Edina Walkout

At right: Edina High School students participate in a walkout April 19 as part of a statewide, student-led walkout calling for justice for Daunte Wright. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

A group of Edina High School students participated in a walkout April 19 as part of in a statewide, student-led walkout initiative to call for racial justice.

The group Minnesota Teen Activists organized the statewide event on its Instagram account. An account called Edina Truth helped sponsor and run the event at Edina High School, according to its Instagram.

For students in in-person class, the walkout was scheduled to last from 1-2:05 p.m. This included a moment of silence at 1:47 p.m., which is thought to be the time Daunte Wright died due to a gunshot wound from Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter April 11.

For students who attend class virtually but wished to participate in the walkout, the group also hosted a Zoom meeting.

EHS staff supervised the event, though it was not a sponsored by the school.

According to an April 19 email sent by EHS Principal Andy Beaton, teachers were expected to continue to work in their classrooms during this time for students who wanted to carry on with class.

Beaton added, “We have communicated to staff that no student should be made to feel uncomfortable if they choose to remain in class or participate in this event.”

However, he also noted that the EHS attendance policy states that any student not in class in-person or online will be marked absent.

– Compiled by Caitlin Anderson

