When Essa Amin heard he had been awarded a Wallin scholarship earlier this year, he was in a “state of shock,” the Edina High School graduating senior said.
It was the second scholarship Amin, who has faced financial struggles throughout high school, had received so far as he anticipated heading to college this fall. As a result of the scholarships, he said he’s now feeling financially secure. “That’s a great feeling to have,” he said.
Amin is one of two Edina students to have received a scholarship this year from St. Paul-based Wallin Education Partners ahead of graduation. The scholarship provides students with $16,000 over four years to pursue higher education.
After hearing she had also received the Wallin scholarship, Edina graduating senior Hanan Abdi recalled feeling “really surprised but also happy at the same time.”
Abdi, who grew up in Ethiopia, moved from Green Bay, Wisconsin to Edina in 2018 at the start of her freshman year. This move allowed her to have “a fresh start.” And Abdi now sees her journey to college as another opportunity to reinvent herself.
“I’m ready for college and just like becoming a whole brand new person,” she said.
The two graduating seniors are among the Wallin Education Partners’ biggest class of scholarship recipients yet. This year, the organization is providing over 300 Twin Cities high school students from low-income backgrounds with financial aid. Wallin will also award about 120 scholarships to students pursuing two-year degrees, Wallin President and CEO Susan Basil King told the Sun Current.
“It takes a community to build a just society. That’s really true at
Wallin,” King said. “We think of our work as being equity building. … Once you’ve achieved an education, that’s
yours, you take it with you, nobody can
really take that back. It’s yours.”
She added, “That can be really inspiring for everybody, for donors and staff and scholars. It’s really a nice community to be a part of.”
Both Amin and Abdi had applied for multiple scholarships at the beginning of this year as they took on their final semester at Edina High School. Apart from aid from Wallin, Amin has received scholarships from the Page Foundation, Kopp Family Foundation and Dell Scholars. Abdi was also awarded the West Metro Schools Credit Union scholarship.
What makes the Wallin scholarship unique, King said, is that beyond financial assistance, the combined program gives recipients a full-time advisor, networking opportunities and connections to jobs and internships throughout their time in college.
“It’s not just money,” she said. “That personal attentive adviser that sticks with you is a real key success factor to our program.”
Scholarship recipients, who receive $4,000 per year, also do not have to reapply to stay in the program, King added. The organization’s graduation rate among scholarship recipients is 91%, she said.
Amin grew up in a one-parent household, where his family faced health issues, food insecurity and limited sources of income. “It’s been very difficult,” Amin said. “We had to worry about rent and stuff like gas.”
He expected to have to pay around $9,000 to attend college, which would have been more than what he could afford. But thanks to the Wallin scholarship and others, those funds and additional money for books and supplies are covered.
“It feels really amazing, honestly,” Amin said. “I’m now going to college for free.”
Abdi said it was a learning curve for her when she first came to Edina at the start of her freshman year as she didn’t know anyone. But she would end up participating in several activities throughout her high school experience, such as PSEO, debate and speech and being a Hornet Mentor. “High school was fun for me,” she said.
Amin has also been involved in various activities he’s enjoyed throughout high school, including Model U.N. and the Black Data Processing Associates program, he said.
Both he and Abdi pointed to their involvement in AVID, the acronym for the grades seven through 12 Advancement Via Individual Determination program at Edina High School, as a driving force in being prepared for college.
Resources and advising help from her teacher, Sarah Hinson, were major factors in her receiving the Wallin scholarship, Abdi said.
Amin concurred, saying that the program helped guide him through the college applications process, including scholarships. “I really wouldn’t have known what to do or how to apply because it’s like, really confusing stuff,” he said. “AVID’s been a real blessing for me,” he said.
When Hinson heard that the two students were now Wallin scholars, she was “super excited,” the teacher said. “Our goal is to get out of college with a degree and so, I love the fact that Wallin will be there to provide that support for them for all four years and help keep them on track.”
King said in addition to providing a student with advising help throughout the duration of the program, Wallin hopes to help students figure out how to tackle problems on their own. “A lot about young adulthood is becoming your own advocate. … That’s something also that we hope to provide to students, giving them the agency to be advocates for themselves.”
Following graduation next week, Amin is looking forward to his orientation for the University of Minnesota, where he plans to study product design. The student initially thought he would pursue computer science, but decided to take on the more “creative side” of the field, he said.
Abdi, who is interested in entering the field of dentistry, will attend Hamline University to pursue biochemistry, she said. But before digging into her studies,
Abdi said she is looking forward to summer break. “It’s unwinding,” she said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.