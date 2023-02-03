Three Edina High School seniors are now the state’s newest debate champions for two debate categories, including Lincoln-Douglas and Policy, after they won at the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament Jan. 13-14 at the University of Minnesota.
Hannah Owens Pierre is the new state champion for Lincoln-Douglas and Alper Guvenen and Sabeeh Mirza are the new state champions for Policy.
Minnesota’s tournament consisted of four categories: Policy, Congressional, Lincoln-Douglas and Public Forum.
In a competitive debate match, individuals or teams work to convince a judge that their side of a given topic, called the resolution, is more valid than their opponent’s.
Students must research each side of an issue extensively and be prepared to provide evidence to defend or attack the resolution. Typically, debaters will switch sides each round, according to Pierre.
Lincoln-Douglas debate takes place in a one-on-one setting and, according to the National Speech and Debate Association, is often referred to as a “values” debate, its topics usually revolving around questions of morality and justice. Lincoln-Douglas debates are judged by the speaker’s presentation in addition to the content.
The Policy format, by contrast, pits two teams of two debaters against each other as they argue over the concrete merits of a policy proposal. Judging is heavily weighed toward the content presented rather than the way it is presented.
Pierre said her Lincoln-Douglas triumph marked her first time competing in the state tournament. In previous years, the team had sent members who were older than her.
The resolution for Lincoln-Douglas was, “Justice requires open borders for human migration,” according to Pierre. She said preparing for the state tournament involved researching heavily into the topic and creating both affirmative and negative arguments.
“I did a lot of research, reading research papers, I got a lot of books from the library about open borders,” Pierre said. “Most of the process before the tournament is really coming up with a lot of research and preparing for what you think the other person is going to say.”
Pierre said when it comes to debating, she tends not to worry too much about her performance because in order to be a successful debater, you must believe in yourself and your skills.
“I’m never necessarily scared that I’ll lose. I’m always just a little bit nervous that I won’t perform my best because I’ll let my confidence fall or something like that,” she said. “I find in debate, having your confidence high and being sure of yourself matters a lot toward winning the rounds. If you doubt your abilities, then it’s way more likely that you’ll lose.”
Pierre is the captain of the Lincoln-Douglas debate team and editor in chief for the high school’s newspaper, the Edina Zephyrus.
She said the biggest thing she’s learned from her involvement in debate is time management and how to be a leader.
“When you’re in a lot of activities, you have to learn how to delegate your time and decide what’s important to do on a day-to-day basis,” Pierre said. “It’s really increased my confidence and my personality. … Because I have leadership roles in these different activities, it taught me a lot about what it takes to manage a team, how to get along with different types of people.”
This summer, Pierre will continue to be involved in the debate world, working as a coach at a program called Classic Debate Camp, she said.
On the policy side, the resolution was, “The United States federal government should substantially increase its security cooperation with NATO in one or more areas, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.” Teams debating on the affirmative side were allowed to advocate for any of the three areas or they could argue for all of them.
Mirza and Guvenen said their state win was unexpected because they knew the team they were competing against was tough to beat.
“We didn’t expect to win at all,” Mirza said. “For me, it felt really surreal. … It never crossed my mind that we could possibly win.”
Guvenen said they had actually competed against their opponents in the finals before at a local tournament and won, but beating them at state was especially exciting.
“The fact that we went for kind of a Hail Mary in the final round and it worked, was insane,” Guvenen said.
Preparing for the state tournament was difficult, Mirza said, because the week after, students were busy with class finals and college application deadlines.
According to Mirza, he and Guvenen focused on artificial intelligence when they were arguing for the resolution, and when arguing against it, they focused on settler colonialism.
Outside of the debate team, Guvenen is involved in sports, such as soccer and skiing, and Model UN, which he describes as similar to debate.
In addition to being on the debate team, Mirza is the president of the Student Senate, captain of Model UN, a member of the Legislative Action Committee for the Edina School Board and the co-president of the Asian Pacific Islander Student Union.
Both Mirza and Guvenen said they are interested in studying political science and economics after they graduate high school.
