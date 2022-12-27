Alec Fischer, a documentary filmmaker and Edina High School alum, was recognized by Forbes on the Forbes Under 30 list in the media category for his award-winning documentary series, “Covid Confessions.”
“Covid Confessions” shares the stories of 335 workers across 40 industries impacted by the pandemic. It was nominated for a 2022 Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation media award for outstanding journalism and won an Education Writers Association national award for education reporting.
“It’s exciting because I think a lot of times those lists leave out folks from Minnesota and the Midwest outside of Chicago,” Fischer said. “It’s also very motivating because part of my mission of staying in Minnesota and telling the stories here is to get our voices heard on a national stage and so that just felt like I was on the right path.”
The idea for the film came to fruition when Fischer began noticing that news outlets weren’t covering certain issues that essential workers, such as nurses and teachers, were dealing with as a result of COVID.
Beginning in January 2021, Fischer decided to start filming a documentary to share the stories that weren’t being told.
“I ended up committing to do it for a full year and challenged myself to try to film as many stories as I could, and got to December 2021 and I had filmed more than 300 people’s stories,” Fischer said. “So it became a lot bigger than I initially expected.”
Over the next year, Fischer stuck to a strict schedule of alternating between filming for one week, usually between 25 and 35 people, and spending one to two weeks building relationships with community members.
“There were a lot of industries and people that [weren’t] just going to talk to a random person or a stranger about what they’re struggling with, especially if sharing those stories means they could get fired or they could get punished at work,” Fischer said. “I ended up spending close to 2,500 to 3,000 hours just on relationship building … trying to build trust in terms of who I was as a storyteller, allowing them to know that I would tell their story authentically.”
Each episode of the series features interviews with four or five workers in a particular industry with each episode highlighting a different industry.
Interviewees came from across the state, including both rural areas and the metro. Some people who were interviewed usually resided outside of Minnesota but happened to be in the state because of COVID.
The documentary was filmed in a warehouse to adhere to COVID safety protocols, according to Fischer. This included high ceilings, air purifiers, social distancing and the use of masks.
Fischer said he hopes the message people take away from the docu-series is that “everyone’s story is valid and everybody has something unique that they are working on or struggling with during this time period.”
Overall, being able to share folks’ stories through the series has been rewarding, Fischer said.
“There was something really special about being able to hear them afterward say that they felt like they were finally being seen for what they went through and feeling like their story had significance,” he said.
The series is not over, however. It will continue until the end of 2023, according to Fischer, and will feature 30 additional episodes. “I’m excited now to use this platform to highlight more entrepreneurs and more creatives who are doing really cool stuff here and that’s been my mission for the last eight to 10 years,” Fischer said.
Fischer graduated from Edina High School in 2012. After high school, he attended the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities.
After graduating from the U of M, Fischer started his broadcast and media production company, Fischr Media. He has been operating the company full-time for the past three years.
