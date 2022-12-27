Alec Fischer, a documentary filmmaker and Edina High School alum, was recognized by Forbes on the Forbes Under 30 list in the media category for his award-winning documentary series, “Covid Confessions.”

“Covid Confessions” shares the stories of 335 workers across 40 industries impacted by the pandemic. It was nominated for a 2022 Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation media award for outstanding journalism and won an Education Writers Association national award for education reporting.

