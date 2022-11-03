They’re still in the middle of the first semester, but many high school seniors are busy thinking about where they will be next fall.
If they want to feel the leaves crunch beneath their feet while walking across a stately college campus a year from now, they have no choice.
“If you ask any high schooler, they’ll tell you it’s an unpleasant time in their senior year,” said 2022 Edina High School graduate Ananth Veluvali, the CEO of AdmitYogi, a new platform that allows those who recently went through the application process to share the materials that got them into college.
Veluvali is now in his first year at Stanford University, where he runs the start-up with fellow Edina graduate Atman Jahagirdar, who is the company’s chief marketing officer, and two other Stanford students.
The idea of AdmitYogi is, “We’re students who were in your shoes only a year ago. Here’s the stuff we wish we knew,” Veluvali explained.
Jahagirdar remembers being excited about the possibilities that awaited him after high school, “but also dreading the moment we would have to get into college apps.”
Once he started that process, he realized “there are some super basic questions that I have that are super hard to find resources for,” ranging from technical questions such as how to use punctuation when listing extracurricular activities, to substantive ones like choosing which activities to emphasize.
For a fee, AdmitYogi users can view “profiles” consisting of applications submitted by people who recently applied for college. A major component of AdmitYogi’s offerings are successful admissions essays, Veluvali said.
In giving applicants a peak at how recent high school graduates got into college, AdmitYogi has found an audience. One of the start-up’s marketing channels is TikTok, where it has accumulated 47,000 followers since launching Aug. 1.
The advent of TikTok, the social media app of choice for many young people, was years away when Veluvali first imagined himself as an entrepreneur. “My fool-proof logic,” he said of his first-grade self, “was I was going to be a roller coaster tycoon.”
Little did he know, he had already met his former business partner, even if they wouldn’t be working in the amusement park business. “We’ve actually been best friends since kindergarten at Creek Valley (Elementary),” Jahagirdar said.
Veluvali’s ambitions had become more realistic when it came time to apply for college, a high-stakes process in which some spend thousands on consultants to help them through the process. Veluvali notes how inexpensive AdmitYogi is by comparison, but not everyone approves of a service that shows college applicants how others have done it.
“We really encourage students to focus on their own story, their own academic performance, activities, life experiences in applying for every university they’re interested in,” said Keri Zweig Risic, interim executive director of the Office of Admissions at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
But AdmitYogi isn’t trying to help applicants imitate others’ work, Veluvali contends. “High schoolers read these stories not to copy them, but to understand how they might want to approach sharing their own unique experiences,” he wrote in an email when asked to respond to that criticism.
There’s value, Veluvali says, in helping students present themselves within the structure of the application. “We’re helping students find inspiration, not imitation,” he said.
The application process at the U of M, Zweig Risic said, is “designed to be as simple and straightforward as possible.” Her office uses a “holistic” review process that Zweig Risic called “a very common practice in college admissions.”
In addition to academic factors, admissions officers at the U of M also look at contextual factors such as extracurricular activities, employment and family obligations, she said.
“There’s no right or wrong answers or preferred high school experiences,” Zweig Risic said. “We want students to bring their own voice to each application.”
The process, she said, is “designed to be as simple and straightforward as possible.”
But Veluvali advises that there are certain aspects of an applicant’s background that might be worth emphasizing. That point of emphasis, he explains, is known as a “spike,” an aspect of an applicant’s experience that they should highlight for admissions officers. For instance, maybe the student excels at debate, or perhaps they have top-notch research skills.
While Veluvali and Jahagirdar are spending their freshman year working on AdmitYogi, that isn’t the extent of their interests.
“I’ve dipped my toe in lots of fields,” Jahagirdar said. “ … I really see myself getting into the biotech space.”
Veluvali, for his part, is thinking about majoring in “symbolic systems,” a Stanford-specific specialization that blends computer science and philosophy.
While he didn’t become a roller coaster tycoon – at least not yet – he’s eager to see how far AdmitYogi can go. “I hope this is like the first of many companies I’m able to build,” he said, “because I really do love entrepreneurship.”
Find AdmitYogi at AdmitYogi.com.
