2022 was a record-setting year for the number of emergency calls to the Edina Fire Department, City Manager Scott Neal noted in his weekly report to residents Jan. 13.
According to Pete Fischer, the fire department’s operations chief, 80% of those calls were categorized as rescue and emergency medical calls. “And that’s a pretty standard breakdown,” Fischer said.
The other 20% of calls consisted of a variety of categories, including service calls, such as assisting someone who is locked out or needs help standing up; good-intent calls, or when someone calls 911 believing there was a problem when there wasn’t; false alarm calls, such as an automated building fire alarm that turns out to be false; and finally, calls about actual fires.
Calls about fires made up around 1.5% of the 7,242 responses, accounting for 100 fires, according to Fischer.
The breakdown of calls, 80% rescue and medical services and 20% other, tends to stay the same year to year, according to Fischer.
The Fire Department received 486 more calls in 2022 than in 2021. In 2020, the department received 5,553 calls and in 2019 it received 6,327.
In response to the increasing number of calls to the department, the city has prioritized funding public safety training and fire resources, such as the city’s plan to construct a new Fire Station 2, which will incorporate a new addition to Edina, the Community Health and Safety Center.
The facility will include fire prevention and inspection services, fire suppression, Advanced Life Support ambulance care, emergency management, public health, restaurant and swimming pool inspections, rental housing licensing and inspections and recycling and organics collection services.
The city is requesting bonding for $10 million for the design and construction of the center.
The city is also requesting bonding for the South Metro Public Safety Training Facility, a training facility for public safety personnel owned jointly by the cities of Edina, Eden Prairie, Bloomington and the Metropolitan Airports Commission.
