Jon Good, Edina’s longtime fire chaplain, comforted emergency responders 20 years ago at the site of Ground Zero – where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers were destroyed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
And now, two decades later, Good continues to use that first-hand experience from New York City to support the firefighters in his own community. The encounter, which prompted him to get the role within the department, now serves as a regular reminder of what the intersection of faith and emergency response has meant for Good.
“So much of that experience has been … translated now into a personal opportunity to be engaged with my community and with these community servants,” Good told the Sun Current.
On Sept. 11, 2001, two planes were hijacked by terrorists associated with al-Qaeda, who purposefully crashed them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. The two towers collapsed, damaging other nearby structures as well. As a result of the attacks, more than 2,000 civilians, 300 firefighters and 60 officers died either in the towers or the surrounding area. Civilians and hijackers also died on the planes.
Another plane crashed into the Pentagon on that same day. A fourth plane, heading for a still unidentified target, did not arrive as passengers of the flight attempted to reassert control, crashing into a field.
In New York City’s Lower Manhattan, the collapse of the towers scattered dust and debris across an estimated 14.6-acre site. A cleanup and search for survivors and human remains was then underway.
In mid-October, Good was invited to help those assisting in the search and cleanup effort, he said.
Going to Ground Zero
Good, who was working as a pastor at Christ Presbyterian Church in Edina, assembled a team of four other clergymen to staff a Salvation Army relief tent near Ground Zero for responders and workers to get refreshments and other needs. A week before leaving, Good attended an open house by the Edina Fire Department, where he saw a 9/11 memorial set up inside.
Good recalled telling the Edina firefighter manning the station, Todd Porthan, that he would be going to New York City to assist the effort and to let him know if there’s anything he could do on behalf of the Edina Fire Department. The department later took him up on the offer, giving Good a $2,000 check, in addition to a helmet signed by Edina’s firefighters with the words, “God bless FDNY.”
Porthan, who has remained close with Good since this experience, would later also decide to go to Ground Zero to provide aid.
Once in New York, Good delivered the check and helmet to the New York City Fire Department’s fire marshal. The official seemed as appreciative as if it were a “bar of gold,” Good said in a 2005 Sun Current article. Good then got an exclusive visit with the official to the New York City department’s fire station near Ground Zero, which was “absolutely surreal,” giving him his first real glimpse into the destruction, he said.
“There were still red hot steel beams being pulled out of the rubble,” Good recalled. “Your heart sank and your jaw dropped. It’s nothing you’d ever seen before in your life.”
Later on, and after just a half hour into working in the relief tent, police officers rushed in, asking for a chaplain. Good immediately went, finding out that the officials had just found human remains in an elevator shaft. Good gave a prayer over the remains, he said. After that, Good was given an all-access badge to walk around the site and provide spiritual assistance, comfort and support to the workers and responders.
New York City’s Lower Manhattan at this time was unlike anything Good had ever seen before, he said. As a New York native, Good was used to seeing the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers standing tall and the city’s streets bustling with young professionals and tourists. But the towers were crumbled and the roads barren, Good described.
Good recalls being in an empty office building near the site, where responders found still-filled coffee cups, office equipment and other day-to-day items typically found in a busy office. To Good, this exemplified the sudden and unexpected nature of what happened on 9/11.
At Ground Zero, a horn would sound every time a body or body part was found, prompting everyone to stop working. Good was asked a couple of times to say a prayer for those who had died, he said.
And people would stop Good to speak with him, too. “It was clear they wanted somebody to talk to, to try to make sense of what they are going through,” he said. “It was like no other volunteer work I’d ever done before.”
For Good, coming to help at Ground Zero was something he was called to do. Serving in times of need was central to his Christian faith, he said. And as the son of a Marines soldier, Good also felt this was “a way for me to serve my country.”
Becoming Edina’s fire chaplain
Good returned to Minnesota after five days in New York City. Upon arrival, Good was invited to the Edina Fire Department to recount his experience. Good poured out the stories to the firefighters, he recalled.
Days later, he received a call from the then-Edina Fire Chief Marty Scheerer to ask Good to become Edina’s fire chaplain, a volunteer position. Good accepted – and has stayed in the role since.
“It’s one of the highest honors that I’ve ever been granted,” Good said. “It’s just been an incredible gift and privilege to me to be able to do that.”
As chaplain, Good provides formal support, like officiating weddings, as well as informal comfort for firefighters. Responders can often experience secondary trauma as a result of what happens or what they see on emergency calls, he said.
And now, on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks – and his becoming fire chaplain – Good said while he may not think about his experience at Ground Zero every day, it is still something that carries with him. The work that Good did at Ground Zero has directly affected his continued presence in the department, giving him a unique perspective that has been with him for 20 years, he said.
“It just gives me incredible empathy and just a valuable perspective on what the men and women who serve our city put them on the line every day,” Good said.
And faith has been an important aspect of providing support, he said.
After giving the prayer on that first night Good was at Ground Zero, a New York police officer offered to show him the cross that had been propped up at the site. The cross was a cross-section of beams that had once been part of one of the towers.
The officer told him that she appreciated that he, along with the other clergy members, were there, which “meant the world” to Good as he felt like he was really part of the team, he said.
“I thought, as a chaplain, I’m going to bring people to the cross. And I realized, no, that’s not what happened … I realized these people who are serving, putting their lives on the line, they showed me this is what putting faith in action looks like,” Good said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.