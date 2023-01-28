The Hinnenkamp family is like any other – they love pizza. But not everyone has always been able to partake in Friday pizza nights.
Twelve-year-old “Clo-Clo,” or Chloe, Hinnenkamp has Eosinophilic Esophagitis, a chronic allergic inflammatory disease of the esophagus that is mainly triggered by food proteins. Because of this disease, her diet is limited and she must avoid the most common allergens, including soy, dairy, gluten and eggs.
Chloe’s parents, Wendy and Augie Hinnenkamp, made it their mission to ensure Chloe could be a part of pizza night, planting the seed for the start of Clo-Clo Vegan Foods.
For four years the couple and Chloe worked with Robert Velarde, a certified executive chef of the American Culinary Federation, to create a line of allergy-friendly pizzas for people like Chloe who don’t have many frozen food options.
“We wanted to bring a sense of normalcy to Chloe’s life without sacrificing the amazing taste that makes life grand,” Augie Hinnenkamp said.
He said Verlade was dedicated to perfecting Clo-Clo’s products, especially the vegan cheese. The chef created more than 1,000 renditions before hitting the right balance of ingredients that now makes up Clo-Clo’s “cheese shreds.”
“It has come with many early mornings, 5 a.m. to past midnight with tastings and meetings at the Hinnenkamp home,” Augie Hinnenkamp said.
In early 2020, the company, Clo-Clo Vegan Foods, launched and the Hinnenkamps found there was a demand for products like theirs.
“Our line of allergy-friendly pizzas makes space at the table for everyone,” Augie Hinnenkamp said.
Now, Clo-Clo products can be found in 1,000 stores nationwide, including Lake Winds Co-Op, the Wedge Co-Op, Sprouts Farmers Market and, most recently, Cub Foods.
Clo-Clo’s products are free from soy, dairy, gluten, legumes, eggs, peanuts, fish, shellfish and mustard. They are also not processed, do not contain genetically modified organisms and are free of artificial preservatives and ingredients.
Products offered include a variety of pizzas, such as the Mediterranean, Italian sausage and pepperoni with two crust options – cauliflower or sweet potato. Cauliflower- and sweet potato-based breadsticks are also available.
Chloe is the official taste tester of all the products. Her favorite? The Margherita.
Packaged in recyclable materials, their products keep good in the fridge for 7-10 days after opening and will last in the freezer up to 18 months.
A “plant-based diet” as defined by the Hinnenkamps is similar to a vegan diet which excludes meat, dairy and eggs, but a plant-based diet also excludes refined sugars, white flour and processed foods.
“Eating a plant-based diet has numerous benefits for both our personal health and the health of the planet,” Augie Hinnenkamp said.
Plant-based meals are often lower in calories and fat compared to diets with animal products and they tend to be more filling as they contain a high fiber content, he noted.
Producing plant-based foods is also better for the environment and usually requires fewer resources, generating less greenhouse gas emissions compared to food produced by animal agriculture.
Clo-Clo Vegan Foods is continuing to grow and has aspirations for more store rollouts in the future, according to Augie Hinnenkamp.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.