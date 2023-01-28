The Hinnenkamp family is like any other – they love pizza. But not everyone has always been able to partake in Friday pizza nights.

Twelve-year-old “Clo-Clo,” or Chloe, Hinnenkamp has Eosinophilic Esophagitis, a chronic allergic inflammatory disease of the esophagus that is mainly triggered by food proteins. Because of this disease, her diet is limited and she must avoid the most common allergens, including soy, dairy, gluten and eggs.

Load comments