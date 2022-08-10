According to research by city of Edina staff, there aren’t any shops selling THC products within the community’s boundaries. And there won’t be at least until fall.

In the wake of the statewide legalization of THC edibles and beverages, the Edina City Council on Aug. 3 unanimously approved an “interim ordinance prohibiting sale, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of THC products” in the city, as explained in the council’s agenda packet. The moratorium is meant to give the city time to establish a regulatory framework after the state legalized products containing hemp-derived THC – the psychoactive chemical more commonly associated with cannabis – on July 1.

