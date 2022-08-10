According to research by city of Edina staff, there aren’t any shops selling THC products within the community’s boundaries. And there won’t be at least until fall.
In the wake of the statewide legalization of THC edibles and beverages, the Edina City Council on Aug. 3 unanimously approved an “interim ordinance prohibiting sale, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of THC products” in the city, as explained in the council’s agenda packet. The moratorium is meant to give the city time to establish a regulatory framework after the state legalized products containing hemp-derived THC – the psychoactive chemical more commonly associated with cannabis – on July 1.
While the state law clarified a gray area surrounding the legality of such products, it arrived without stipulations about how sales would be regulated, leaving it up to cities to craft their own rules.
City staff’s plan is to share the regulatory ordinance, which City Manager Scott Neal said will be based on the city’s existing tobacco ordinance, at the next council meeting, Aug. 16. If the ordinance makes it to a final vote as quickly as possible, “you could be considering the elimination of the moratorium in October,” Neal said.
“We are well on our way to drafting a licensing ordinance,” City Attorney David Kendall said.
The state’s legalization of hemp-derived THC clarified ambiguity that resulted from the federal 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized low-THC industrial hemp nationwide. The bill stipulated that hemp products could contain no more than 0.3% THC by weight.
That cap left room for products such as gummies to be infused with enough THC to enact a psychoactive effect. Shops were selling those products in Minnesota in what amounted to an unregulated marketplace, State Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) said shortly after the law took effect. Edelson maintained that despite the gray area in which that marketplace existed, the products were, in fact, illegal in the state prior to July 1.
In Minnesota, these products must be sold in serving sizes containing 5mg of THC or less, and in packages of no more than 50mg of THC. Also, the products cannot be sold to people under the age of 21, and cannot be branded in ways that traditionally appeal to children.
But, as the moratorium ordinance in Edina notes, the law does not include parameters for compliance checks, sales or production.
The tobacco ordinance upon which the THC regulations will be based says sellers must be licensed and require photo identification from customers. Tobacco must be stored behind the shop counter, and it cannot be sold in a vending machine. Sellers are subject to compliance checks.
Councilmembers James Pierce and Carolyn Jackson both spoke in favor of ending the moratorium in a swift manner.
“I do think we don’t want to stand in the way of other businesses potentially in Edina deciding to provide this benefit to our residents,” Pierce said.
Jackson echoed his comments, and added, “We want to make sure our minors in Edina are safe. And I want to encourage the state to put a tax on this as well, just like tobacco and alcohol.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.