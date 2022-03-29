Despite seeing much pushback from residents, the Edina City Council has approved the establishment of a tax increment financing district at 70th & France to facilitate the construction of a mixed-use development at that site.
The council voted on the resolution 3-1 at its meeting March 22. The concept of establishing a tax increment financing, or TIF, district at the site prompted nearly 100 responses from Edina residents, many saying the use of a tax subsidy should not be used to fill a financial gap in the commercial development.
The redevelopment project, led by Mortenson Development and Orion Investments, is often referred to as the U.S. Bank site, located at 7001 and 7025 France Ave. Plans include a new bank branch with a drive-thru, a 200,000 square-foot office building with first-floor retail, underground parking and a public plaza, and a 267-unit, 24-story multifamily apartment building with structured parking and retail space. The project also includes an eight-level parking ramp, according to city documents.
In all, the development will divide the 5.8-acre site into four parcels. One of those pieces of land, home to the U.S. Bank branch, had previously garnered final site plan approval and can move ahead with construction.
“We are pleased the City of Edina approved the creation of the tax increment financing district for the 70th & France redevelopment,” Brent Webb, a development executive at Mortenson, said in a statement provided to the Sun Current. “We continue to move forward on other elements of the project and look forward to providing more specifics on construction shortly.”
At the request of the development team, the city began conversations on the potential use of TIF over a year ago, city documents show.
Supporting this project would help “continue the legacy” of Edina from what was envisioned when Southdale Center was created, Bill Neuendorf, the city’s economic development manager, told the Sun Current. He said it furthers the idea of the city as a “destination” with a mix of commerce, jobs and living spaces.
“We’re excited to see it move forward,” Neuendorf said. The recent vote signals to the development team that the city is committed to creating a future TIF agreement, he said.
The site currently contains the U.S. Bank branch built in 1975, a 1980s-era office building and surface parking spaces.
The development team secured preliminary zoning approval in 2020 and returned to the council for an amendment to the plan in November. The amendment proposed the replacement of an affordable housing building with a parking ramp and was later granted despite a recommendation for denial by the Planning Commission.
The development team asked for the amendment, citing changing market conditions that are pushing up commodity prices.
In January, the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority voted to certify that the site met the state’s “blight test” criteria for the establishment of a specific type of TIF district, called a renewal and renovation district. This type of designation dictates the number of years a TIF district can be active, which in this case is 15 years.
Use of TIF
Cities use TIF to prompt developers to construct buildings, with the aim of spurring economic revitalization and gathering funds to pay for public improvements or amenities.
When a TIF district is created, the amount of property tax revenues given to taxing agencies – the city, schools and county – at the time is frozen at its current rate while the development is being built. As new development occurs and property taxes increase as a result, those monies go into a TIF fund that will later pay for the identified financial gap in the project or fund other public improvements.
For this project in particular, Ehlers Associates, a financial firm advising the city, determined there was a $22 million financial gap for the development team, presenting an obstacle to project completion, city documents said. The development in total is projected to cost over $250 million.
Ehlers also concluded that “but for” the use of TIF, the project would be unable to secure the private financing necessary to build the site as approved. The “but for” test is a requirement under state statute for cities to use TIF, and it is ultimately up to city “opinion” to confirm this finding, according to the Minnesota House Research Department website.
The HRA approved a term sheet last month, outlining the structure of TIF at the site. To guide the decision of the board prior to approval of the term sheet, a staff report, presented by Neuendorf, identified challenges that the development team faces, including supply chain issues, unpredictability of demand for office space and the labor shortage.
Another challenge cited in the staff report was investor hesitancy as a result of the “reputation and image of the Twin Cities” being “damaged by the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent civil unrest.” This mention prompted dismay by residents, former officials and Mayor Jim Hovland, as noted in a Star Tribune article.
Neuendorf told the Sun Current that the issue of investor hesitancy has been raised at several industry conferences and webinars he’s attended. Because of this, he said he thought it would be important to note.
But he did not mean to imply that was the only reason for considering TIF, Neuendorf said.
When asked by the Sun Current whether securing financing was a challenge for this reason, a spokesperson for Mortenson said no.
The term sheet approved by the HRA affirmed the city’s practice of a “pay-as-you-go” system for providing TIF funds for developers. To access funds in the form of a TIF note, the developer must first complete each of the development’s elements with the defined public benefits. Those TIF note funds only come from the “new” revenues in property taxes generated from the site’s redevelopment, city documents say.
If the “new” property tax revenues are lower than expected, then the development team will get a smaller amount of reimbursement payment. Mandated benefits must be delivered prior to any city payments being made, city documents note.
The city budget for the TIF district is $22 million, which includes expenses like demolition, site improvements, public parking, the public plaza and other professional costs for the TIF agreement.
Neuendorf told the HRA in January that the cost of parking was driving up the cost of the project. The entire project proposes over 650 public parking stalls.
Neuendorf’s presentation to the council noted several benefits to the TIF district, including the project’s plan to subdivide the “superblock,” create a public realm area, add new Class A office space, build public parking and enhance Edina’s tax base.
The tax capacity is expected to grow by a factor of 10 and market value by a factor of 12, the presentation said.
Residents, officials respond to TIF district
Despite the public benefits that the city says come with TIF, Edina residents voiced overwhelming discontent about the prospect. In public comments received by the city in-person and on its engagement website, Better Together Edina, the vast majority of responses were against the establishment of a TIF district for this site.
Common criticisms included the association of cost constraints with civil unrest, the lack of affordable units within the project and the use of a tax subsidy on the site.
“If they truly believe that the profitability of this project is in doubt without the TIF, it is incumbent upon them to solve for that issue,” one resident wrote on Better Together Edina.
The Edina Planning Commission also disapproved of the TIF district, voting against the plan March 9. The commission contended that the plan does not conform with the city’s stated development goals, and cited concerns over the amount of parking and the parking design. Planning Commissioner Lou Miranda said the next day on Twitter that the commission’s vote against the TIF district was “the first time in anyone’s recollection” that such a vote had transpired.
The disapproval prompted a legal opinion from Dorsey & Whitney, the city’s legal advisor, on the role of the Planning Commission in the formation of TIF districts. The firm found that while the commission can provide direction on the TIF district and whether it conforms to the city’s land use, the final decision is ultimately up to the council.
Councilmembers who voted in support of the TIF district, including Mayor Hovland, largely acknowledged the public dissent over the issue, but proclaimed their belief in the overall benefits of the district. Councilmember Kevin Staunton was absent in the 3-1 vote.
Councilmember Carolyn Jackson, who voted in support, said she was displeased with the analysis of the Planning Commission on this development, dismissing the findings of the board calling them “broad extrapolations of currently written guidelines.”
Jackson, who spoke on the matter for about 45 minutes, affirmed that the project would not happen without the use of TIF. She pointed to several benefits of the project, including new office space, funds for affordable housing and “the vision” of the Greater Southdale District Plan that she believes it captures.
Councilmember James Pierce noted that at one point he did not support establishing the TIF district. But he said after “digging in” by speaking with community members and other stakeholders, he had come to the decision that it would be beneficial for the city.
“This will be an unpopular next few months for us as we move forward, but I do think it’s a good thing to do,” Pierce said. He cited the development team’s $250 million investment into Edina that could stimulate additional economic revitalization.
Councilmember Ron Anderson provided the lone dissenting vote on the TIF district. When taking into account the current vacancy rate of luxury apartments and the number of planned additional units in Edina, Anderson said he was concerned about the project’s affect on vacancies, increasing the risk of “downward pressure” on rental rates. He also questioned whether TIF is needed to make the project happen.
“The most important thing I think that we keep in mind as elected officials is that public sentiment on granting public TIF support on this project is very low,” Anderson said.
Even though the district was established, a separate TIF redevelopment agreement must still be reached between the development team and the city, authorizing the responsibilities of each.
The agreement is expected in late 2022 or early 2023, according to city documents.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
