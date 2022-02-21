Jungels scores twice, Zawoyski adds three points
Edina captured its eighth consecutive girls section hockey title and will make its 14th state tournament trip following a 4-1 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s (20-6-2) in the Section 6AA final at Parade Ice Arena in Minneapolis Feb. 18.
Edina (25-2) remains in position to defend its state title from last year and would make it four titles in five seasons.
To add another section title to the trophy case, Edina had to work for every inch on the ice against a hungry Benilde-St. Margaret’s squad looking for its first state appearance since 2014.
“We knew it was going to be a battle, we have a big rivalry with that team with a lot of Edina kids who grew up playing with them so we knew it was going to be tough,” coach Sami Reber said as Edina pushed its winning streak over BSM to eight contests since 2018-19. Three of those wins came in section play, including the last two finals.
When asked about what makes this state-run unique, Reber said, “because of the success we’ve had in the past, people want to knock us off even more. So for these guys to fight through the toughest schedule in the state – playing top-10 teams day-in, day-out, then a top-5 team [BSM] in the section finals, know they are coming out for us and for us to come out on top is huge.”
Friday’s section championship was a lot close than the final score indicated, with BSM’s Ms. Hockey candidate Emma Peschel making it a 2-1 game six minutes into the final period.
Edina’s Vivian Jungels and Lauren Zawoyski each scored twice, starting with impressive goals to build a 2-0 after 36 minutes.
Jungels broke the game open with her 15th goal of the season 6:01 into the contest as she came out of the corner, lifting the shot past the Red Knights goalie. Assists went to Lorelai Nelson and Taylor Portman.
Six minutes later Edina’s Berit Lindborg had a breakaway goal called off due to interference called on Hornets teammate Ellie Chapman to keep the score at 1-0 but put Edina down two skaters for 59 seconds.
BSM generated one shot during the power play and skated into the opening intermission down 1-0 as the Hornets dictated the pace of the opening period.
Edina went on the power play just 40 seconds into the second period after Lily Mortenson checked Chapman in front of the Red Knights student section.
Despite playing with more speed and ringing the Edina post, it was the Hornets who entered the second intermission with a 2-0 lead thanks to a 15-8 shots edge.
“We got away from a lot of the things we did to be successful and credit Edina for doing what they were doing,” Red Knights coach Kevin Gray said as they came back from down three to tie 3-3 at Hill-Murray on Feb. 8. “So it wasn’t like we couldn’t do it. We had to do a better job managing the puck which we didn’t do at all in the first two periods.”
Gray said the Red Knights needed to control the puck to use their collective speed, which Edina did by possessing the puck and frustrating their rivals.
“Our kids played hard in a very tough game,” Gray said as the team came into the final off an intense 2-0 win over Wayzata in the semifinals two days earlier.
Edina’s Zawoyski was rewarded for her hard work with her first goal of the game coming with four minutes left in the period with assists from Sami Hankinson and Hane Kuehl.
Reber said the mood was good heading into the third period knowing what was at stake. “They were excited, we just had to stay composed, stay calm because if you win the period you win the game so that’s our mentality going into a period like that and really proud of the way the girls played,” she said.
BSM’s Kendall Hassler drew a late penalty as Jungels was called for holding and the power play carried over to the third period.
Hassler and Bailey Gray set up Peschel’s 16th goal of the season coming 6:30 into the third period to make it a 2-1 game on a shot from the slot.
Gray felt the Red Knights picked up the play midway through the second period and carried that over to the third period, creating traffic in front of goaltender Uma Corniea or stringing together passes for offensive rushes.
“Midway through the second period we started getting the puck out of our zone, everything wasn’t a 50/50 play,” Gray said, which helped generate the lone goal.
Jungels made it 3-1 with a power-play goal two minutes later and Zaworski added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds for the Hornets’ seventh consecutive win.
The streak goes back to the 4-0 loss to Andover on Jan. 22 on the outdoor rink at Mankato’s Blakeslee Stadium for Hockey Day Minnesota.
Edina outshot the Red Knights 34-17 as BSM couldn’t score on seven power plays including two 5-on-3 situations.
“Our PK is something we take pride in and it was outstanding today,” Reber said as the unit not only kept the puck out of its own goal but generated some shorthanded chances. “They showed up at a big-time for us.”
When asked about Jungels and what she means to the success of the team, Reber said the scoresheet does a good job explaining but doesn’t tell the complete story. “She is unbelievable, it is hard to describe her in one or two words because she does everything you want in a player – leads by example, puts big goals in the net, defends better than anyone in the state,” Reber said.
Hornets standout junior goaltender Uma Corniea played a nearly flawless game while soaking up the moment, reacting to cheers from the crowd with her beaming smile through her mask.
“When you have a goalie who thrives in big games, it allows you play offensively and it a huge piece to this puzzle,” Reber said as Corniea even began the rush on a power play with a key outlet pass to get the play going into the neutral zone in the third period.
Edina beat BSM 3-1 at Braemar back in early December in a highly-competitive game with plenty of action on both ends of the ice.
From that win, Reber confirmed how hard the Red Knights work, “They come out flying and if they catch you on your heels bad things are going to happen,” she said. “We knew we had to be excited, ready to play our best hockey.”
Before skating off the ice to continue the celebration in the locker room, the Hornets players got Reber to break out the gritty, a celebration made popular by Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.
What’s in store if they hoist the state title at Xcel? Maybe another Gritty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.