Jungels scores twice, Zawoyski adds three points to power Hornets to eighth consecutive section girls’ hockey title
Edina captured its eighth consecutive girls’ hockey title and will make its 14th state tournament trip following a 4-1 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s (20-6-2) in the Section 6AA final at Parade Ice Arena in Minneapolis on Friday.
Edina (25-2) remain in position to defend its state title from last year and would make it four titles in five seasons.
Hornet’s Vivian Jungels and Lauren Zawoyski each scored twice to power the Hornets (25-2) to a seventh win in a row, going back to the Jan. 22 Hockey Day Minnesota which they lost 4-0 to Andover at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato.
Jungels opened the scoring six minutes into the contest with assists from Lorelai Nelson and Taylor Porthan.
Zawoyski made it 2-0 just over 13 minutes into the second period to really put the Red Knights in a hole. Sami Hankinson and Jane Kuehl were credited with assists.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s went 0-for-7 on the power play including a couple 5-on-3 advantages, eventually cutting the Hornets lead to 2-1 thanks to Ms. Hockey candidate Emma Peschel scoring 6:30 into the final period. A shot by Kendall Hassler deflected off Peschel who was in front of Edina goaltender Uma Cornea who stopped 16-of-17 shots. Bailey Gray also picked up an assist.
Two minutes later Jungels added an insurance goal on the power play and Zawoyski made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal with 7.1 seconds to go.
Look for a full recap in the Feb. 24 edition of Sun Newspapers.
