With the return of the Minnesota State Fair this year, several Edina residents took home the blue ribbon in the food category of the fair – topping the charts in the canning category.
The winners are Deborah Otten, for her display vinegars, Kittie Anderson, for her rhubarb and strawberry jam, and Jack Sullivan, for two of his maple syrups. The fair returned this year after being put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and these experienced bakers came back from the pause with a fight.
Entering their preserved food and other items has been a positive experience and a matter of habit, each of the blue ribbon winners told the Sun Current.
“It gets into your blood. ... It’s a crazy hobby to do. But it’s just kind of fun,” Otten said.
The canning category, encompassing jams, jellies, butters, syrups, pickles, butters and more, is part of the fair’s Creative Activities competition.
Otten’s journey in food and baking competitions started at the age of 8 in 1968, when she submitted her blueberry muffins at her county fair. She had learned about the competition in her local newspaper, the Lake County News-Chronicle, and that prizes of a quarter for third place, 50 cents for second place and 75 cents for first place were up for grabs, Otten recalled.
After she moved to Burnsville, Otten began entering her baked goods and foods in the Dakota County Fair in 1992. Her first entry into the State Fair came in 1998, when she won the blue ribbon for strawberry jelly, she said. “And I was hooked on the State Fair.”
This year, Otten won the blue ribbon for her display of three varieties of non-herbed, flavored vinegars. Her vinegars were flavored with orange, raspberry and blueberry. The blueberry vinegar, especially good in coleslaw, is her favorite, Otten added.
“Vinegars are just interesting,” she said. “It really is just a creative category. I mean, they’re beautiful, you know, that’s the whole thing. They’re just beautiful.”
Like Otten, baking and food preparation has been a longtime hobby for Anderson, whose rhubarb-strawberry jam won the blue ribbon in the category, rhubarb jam with another fruit.
With expertise in canning and gardening, Anderson just takes her produce to “make jams and make pickles and make salsa and various things,” she said.
Anderson, who grew up in Edina, lived in Colorado for 35 years and recently moved back to her hometown three years ago. While Anderson was living out of state, her late mother had hoped she would enter the Minnesota State Fair if she moved back. When she finally did, Anderson entered her sweet pickle relish in the fair in 2019 and won the blue ribbon, she said.
She appreciates being in the midst of other skilled canners. “The Creative Arts building (has) always been a passion of mine because there’s so many talented people,” she said.
And Anderson’s family appreciates her culinary skills. “The siblings know they’re all going to get pickles and jam and salsa for Christmas,” Anderson laughed.
Sullivan, who won two blue ribbons this year – one for his amber maple syrup and one for his dark maple syrup – also makes family a focus of his canning hobby. His 12-year-old son, Luke, has helped with the maple syrup production over the years, and even won his own blue ribbon this year, for largest squash.
“I got into maple syrup a number of years ago and it was something I could do with my boys,” Sullivan said.
When Sullivan was growing up, every year his family would visit a stand of maple trees, known as a sugarbush, during maple syrup season in Michigan. “It was something that we looked forward to as the snow was melting,” he said.
So later, he wanted to introduce his sons to the experience, Sullivan added. “We decided to take it a step further and actually start making our own syrup as opposed to just go visiting a sugarbush,” he said.
Typically, the Sullivans would collect the sap from the tree in February, March or April, before being judged months later, Sullivan noted.
Luke told the Sun Current that collecting the sap of the tree is his favorite part, because “you don’t know usually how much will be in a tree because ... the weather really makes it change.”
Working on potential State Fair entries requires dedication, just like any hobby someone is serious about. Sullivan said. “It’s like, you want to get better at your golf game. You want to get better at your baking, or your maple syrup, or (growing) your garden,” he said.
Sullivan continued, “It certainly adds a different wrinkle to the State Fair. … We’ve been very much excited about it.”
To view the winners of all the Creative Activities competitions, which include several Edina artisans who won ribbons this year, go to mnstatefair.org/competitions/creative-activities.
