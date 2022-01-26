Following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this month, the city of Edina is not planning to implement a vaccine-or-testing policy for its employees.
The decision not to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing comes after the Supreme Court voted to block the implementation of the U.S. Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Emergency Temporary Standard, which would have mandated that employers with more than 100 staff members enact the policy. The federal proposed mandate is delayed until further review by Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
City Manager Scott Neal, who had expected to implement the policy by Feb. 9, said the updated decision was made because the city’s current system is “sufficient to protect the public from potentially being infected by a city employee and … employees from other employees who may be sick.”
“We will continue to ... encourage our employees to get vaccinated, to require them to use safe practices when they’re in contact with the public. And also to test if they feel like they’ve been exposed,” Neal told the Sun Current.
He added that the city is watching closely for any future changes to that federal mandate.
Currently, the city of Edina is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. As of Jan. 17, the seven-day rolling average was 110 new cases per day, according to the data most recently available ahead of press time.
Amid the spike in cases, largely due to the omicron variant, the Edina City Council met earlier this month to discuss a potential mask mandate and shift to virtual meetings through the end of February.
Out of that meeting, the council opted not to implement a citywide mask mandate, but did shift to online meetings and adopted a resolution encouraging residents to take safety precautions, such as getting vaccinated and continuing to socially distance.
The Edina City Council had also asked the city to host a community vaccination clinic, Neal said. Since then city staff, in partnership with Bloomington Public Health and Homeland Health Specialists, have planned a clinic to be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2-7 p.m. at Braemar Golf Course. Those ages 12 and over will be able to receive their first, second or booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.
