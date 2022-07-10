Hannah Owens Pierre is always nervous during her debates. But harnessing that tense energy, the rising Edina High School senior swiftly zones in, focused on hearing her opponent’s argument and planning how she will respond.
“I can’t describe it like, the feeling that you get when you’re on a rollercoaster, it’s tons of nervous excitement,” Owens Pierre told the Sun Current. But, she explained, “me being nervous in debate is sort of what gives me very intense focus.”
That fervent concentration contributed to Owens Pierre winning the national championship title in Lincoln-Douglas debate at the National Speech & Debate Association’s tournament last month. And Owens Pierre’s achievement again brings Edina High School to the national spotlight in the debate field – it’s the first time the district has secured a top prize since 2004.
“Debate is something that really energizes me because I love the feeling when ... I’m like, on a roll,” she said. “You can tell that the audience of people watching you, they know that you’re doing super good and everyone’s hooked on their seat.”
In addition to the win in Lincoln-Douglas debate, this year’s Edina Debate and Speech teams took home other awards, including in U.S. extemporaneous speaking and public forum debate, while the high school as a whole was named a “School of Excellence” in debate.
The team members’ support for each other contributed to the successful year, head coach Joe Schmitt said. “It’s a great group of kids,” he said. “They all work together to help one another.”
The Edina Speech & Debate teams, though technically separate clubs, are led by Schmitt and supported by a group of assistant coaches. The teams’ seasons occur at two different times of the year – debate is in the fall and speech in the spring – so students are able to pursue both, according to an article in the Zephyrus, the school newspaper.
The Debate Team has 80 students while the Speech Team has 40 students, Schmitt said.
Before the national tournament, the Edina Debate Team saw success at the state tournament at the end of the fall season, with another student, Ananth Veluvali, winning second place in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
The Edina Speech and Debate Teams ended up qualifying nine Edina students for nationals, who then “prepared, got their arguments ready or got their speeches ready,” Schmitt said.
Speech and debate nationals
The Edina student qualifiers and three coaches, including Schmitt, attended the national competition, which took place in Louisville, Kentucky, and ran June 12-17. The tournament attracted over 5,000 high school students from nearly 1,200 schools across the country, according to a news release by the National Speech & Debate Association. Thirty students from across the U.S. won titles in speech and debate in 22 categories at the 92nd-annual tournament.
“Every year, our national champions prove that students who participate in speech and debate have a superpower that they can use to change the world,” J. Scott Wunn, executive director of the National Speech & Debate Association, said in the news release. “This year, despite a global pandemic, these champions showed that shuttered schools couldn’t stop them from sharing their message. We can’t wait to learn what comes next for these future leaders.”
Edina students qualified for several speech and debate categories, such as international and U.S. extemporaneous speaking, policy debate, public forum debate, Congressional debate and lastly, the Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Owens Pierre, the Lincoln-Douglas national champion, said she was drawn to that style because she was “fascinated” by its philosophical aspect.
The Lincoln-Douglas debate, a style of competitive speaking that involves two debaters who argue opposing positions on a resolution, is rooted in a 1858 U.S. Senate race series of debates by Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, according to a description by the National Speech & Debate Association. The debate focuses on questions of social and philosophical nature, the description noted.
In anticipation of the national tournament, Owens Pierre practiced throughout the month of May, and in the week leading up to the competition, spent 10 hours per day researching the tournament’s designated Lincoln-Douglas topic, “Radicalism is preferable to incrementalism to achieve social justice.” She read books, came up with “blocks,” or prepared responses to an opponent’s argument, and practiced the debates with a fellow debater, Owens Pierre said.
The national tournament included preliminary rounds and later, elimination rounds, where if a competitor loses two rounds, they’re out of the running, she said. Owens Pierre eventually made it to the championship round, where she argued in the affirmative on a large stage in front of an audience.
“It was very nerve-racking,” she recalled.
But once everyone’s eyes were on her, Owens Pierre argued her way to success with a 6-3 vote in her favor. “It was a very shocking moment,” she said. “It was very surreal, a really cool experience.”
Owens Pierre estimated that the trophy she took home weighed about 30 pounds. The last time Edina High School had won a first-place award at nationals was in 2004, when Jed Glickstein triumphed, also in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
“She rose to the occasion and was debating incredibly well,” Schmitt said of Owens Pierre. “It was an amazingly dominant performance.”
By the end of the tournament, other Edina students would also end up taking home awards. Veluvali, the one who took second place in Lincoln-Douglas at state, won third place in U.S. extemporaneous speaking at nationals, while the duo of Jay Shapiro and Saketh Budideti took home 14th place for public forum debate. Edina was also the only Minnesota district to receive the “School of Excellence” award in debate.
“I enjoyed just being able to give a speech like that and I just enjoyed the overall experience,” said Veluvali, who graduated this year and had been captain of the speech team since 10th grade. The Stanford University-bound competitor had previously placed in the top three at four other national tournaments for speech.
“The season has been a blast,” he said. “I just wanted to enjoy one last in-person experience and really get to connect with my teammates and other competitors from around the nation.”
Though a couple Edina speech and debate participants at the national tournament were seniors and have since graduated, the rest are still in high school, which means “we’re returning a lot of talent next year,” Schmitt said.
The team is also getting ready to recruit and integrate new members ahead of next fall to ensure “we have a great novice class,” he added.
Owens Pierre, who will be a captain for both the speech and debate teams, said she looks forward to defending her title at next year’s national competition.
“That would be a really cool opportunity, although it’s a little scary,” she explained, “because I’m going to have a definite target on my back.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.