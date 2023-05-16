Earlier this month, when the Alzheimer’s Association Purple Gala was just days away, the pressure was on for Edina residents Eva and Wally Chapman.
In 2022, the two co-chairs had helped raise $1.03 million for the event, an eyebrow-raising number that had organizers hoping the Chapmans would return for a second engagement. Stephanie Dix Campbell, an associate director with the association, said the two were “incredible.”
“Their passion is heartfelt and they bring the most refreshing, sincere energy,” Dix Campbell said.
Wally described it differently.
“We’re a little competitive. We wanted to do well, but we may have done too well,” he joked of he and his wife taking on that first gala.
The senior vice president at RBC Wealth Management is comfortable getting behind the mic and running the numbers, but this year he wasn’t immune to the pre-event butterflies. He hoped to secure at least $75,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association by May 6, the day of the gala, to break even with last year’s success.
Thankfully, by the time the last guests walked out of a spectacularly purple Minneapolis Depot the evening of May 6, the 2023 Purple Gala had brought in $1.08 million for dementia care, support and research.
There were a lot of bright moments at the gala. Wally was able to honor his company for its financial support of the Alzheimer’s Association. Eva was looking forward to a particularly powerful performance by Brother Joe and Aelle, two county-rock artists out of Nashville. The song she hoped they’d sing was an emotional number, but one that reminded her why she was involved in the organization.
“We’ve got to get a cure for this,” Eva said. “It’s awful to watch somebody so capable and smart to not be able to understand how to take a step, or turn a corner.”
Many of those involved with the gala have been touched by the disease. Table wine was donated by 7 Vines Winery out of Dellwood, in memory of the business’ co-founder, who succumbed to the disease in 2021.
Martin Zeller, a Minnesota musician and member of the Gear Daddies, sang at the gala in honor of his mother. It’s true of volunteers, committee members, and even the Chapmans themselves: Those that have seen the disease affect someone they love tend to be most staunch advocates for change.
Eva called it a “disease of denial.”
“No one wants to talk about it,” she said. “When you get this diagnosis, you don’t want anyone to know.”
Understanding a diagnosis
Wally’s father, Lee, struggled with Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer’s disease beginning in 2019, and died in 2022.
The Chapmans described Lee as a tinkerer and DIY home renovator who liked to balance several projects at once. He was a dentist in Edina for 31 years, and enjoyed getting stopped at the grocery store by patients who wanted him to see their smile.
“Being a medical mind ... he knew what that diagnosis meant,” Wally said. “As it progressed, he knew what was going on. And he would say to people, ‘I might have a hard time hearing you,’ or ‘If I look like I’m not understanding you, it’s because I have dementia.’”
Eva scrolled through photos of Lee throughout his diagnosis on her laptop. In one, he is smiling with their granddaughter, in another he is participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, surrounded by family members wearing matching t-shirts. Even on these good days, the progression of the disease is evident.
“So you can see here, that’s a three-year difference,” Eva said, toggling between two photos. “That’s how fast it progressed.”
There came a day when Lee did not recognize his children, something Wally fought initially. The first time it happened to Wally, the two were enjoying a perfect Minnesota Friday night at a cabin that had been in the Chapman family since the 1940s.
“We had just gotten up there, and we’re standing on the dock looking at the lake and a beautiful sunset, and he kind of looks at me, and goes, ‘Now, tell me again how you’re affiliated with this place?’” Wally said. He corrected him, and Lee seemed to understand, but later on in the weekend, Lee again approached Wally, hoping to introduce himself to his son because he thought they “would get along.”
The disease was unrelenting, and outside of an occasional runaway conversation, it was difficult to find the Lee that everyone knew for the last several months of his life.
Thoughts to action
The experience compelled Eva and Wally to seek involvement in fight against Alzheimer’s. Becoming a part of the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research helped.
According to the association, it is currently investing more than $300 million in 920 best-of-field projects in 45 countries, along with an extensive resource and advocacy network.
Eva said a primary concern right now is to get insurance companies to cover medications that have been shown to delay the onset of the disease. If caught early, these medications can extend the time in which a patient is displaying mild cognitive impairment – the liminal space between regular cognition and dementia.
Currently, these therapies carry a $26,000 price tag and need to be repeated annually, putting families in an excruciating situation. Do they spend down their finances to delay an inevitable, incurable disease, or let the disease progress for the sake of future generations?
The Chapmans rallied at Washington, D.C., in March, meeting with Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and Dean Phillips over the issue. They hope theirs and others’ efforts will spur The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to accept the FDA-approved treatments.
They also want more funds to be earmarked to support the caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients amid a healthcare worker shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic left the Chapmans wary of exposing Lee to too many people, and so his wife, Sandy, ended up being his predominant caregiver.
Eva has a final video to play at the end of the slideshow of Lee photos. It’s a short speech that Lee gave to family and friends at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the fall of 2020. It was a COVID-friendly event, so participants could raise funds and walk wherever they chose; The Chapmans chose the path along Lake Harriet in Minneapolis.
In the video, Lee stands among those circled loosely around him, thanking them for getting up early to support him. He thanks Wally for getting everyone together. And then, Lee gets solemn.
“I guess I’m ready for whatever lies ahead,” Lee says to them. “It’s sad sometimes, and then sometimes I really feel how the Lord has blessed me with some great, healthy children and grandchildren. And friends.”
He continued: “Let’s see how far we can go out there.”
The Chapmans believe his words carried a double meaning.
Per Eva: “You know, let’s see how far we can go on our walk around Lake Harriet – which he didn’t get very far –”
“No, he didn’t,” Wally chuckled.
“– But also let’s see how far we can go to get this disease cured,” Eva finished.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.