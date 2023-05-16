ed11nwAlzheimersGala1.JPG

Eva and Wally Chapman smile, clad in purple, at the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota 2023 Purple Gala. It is the second year that the two co-chaired the gala, helping raise a cumulative $2.1 million for dementia care, support and research. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Earlier this month, when the Alzheimer’s Association Purple Gala was just days away, the pressure was on for Edina residents Eva and Wally Chapman.

In 2022, the two co-chairs had helped raise $1.03 million for the event, an eyebrow-raising number that had organizers hoping the Chapmans would return for a second engagement. Stephanie Dix Campbell, an associate director with the association, said the two were “incredible.”

ed11nwAlzheimersGala2.jpg

A poster board of family photos shows the Chapman family gathering around Lee Chapman, an Edina man who died of Lewy body dementia last fall. At bottom left is Lee with his wife, Sandy, who was his caregiver in his final years. (SUN PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

