Gummies

A Minnesota law legalizing THC-infused edible products, which often come in the form of gummies, went into effect July 1. The city of Edina is considering a temporary ban of the products to allow time to decide how to locally regulate them. (Photo by Elsa Olafson, Creative Commons license: bit.ly/3PxxByz)

Emulating some other municipalities in the Twin Cities, Edina is considering a temporary ban on THC products, intended to allow the city more time to develop a way to locally regulate their sale.

After a state law legalizing hemp-derived THC edibles and drinks went into effect July 1, cities across the state have sought to address the regulation of such products. The Edina City Council took up the issue at its July 19 meeting, approving an ordinance on a first-reading basis to establish a one-year moratorium on the sale of such products. The ordinance must return on Aug. 3 – the next council meeting – for second-reading approval before going into effect.

Copyright ©2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments