The franchise fees appearing on Edina residents’ utility bills will increase by about $1 per month if the city follows a Transportation Commission recommendation aiming to speed up the construction of bike and pedestrian infrastructure.
In part, those fees go toward the Pedestrian and Cycling Safety Fund, which is paying for infrastructure improvements guided by the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. At the current pace of funding, it would take 44 years for infrastructure associated with the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan to be fully built, according to the Edina Transportation Commission.
Considering the urgency of climate change and the city’s commitment to addressing the crisis, that pace is too slow, the commission has determined.
Increasing franchise fees by $1.08 per month for residents and $5.48 to $65.32 for commercial utility customers would cut the build-out time to 21 years, the commission found.
“The only way Edina can increase the speed of project construction and achieve its transportation-specific climate goals is to better fund those improvements via a key local tool which is the PACS (Pedestrian and Cycling Safety) Fund,” the commission said in a staff report.
During its March 7 meeting, the Edina City Council agreed to discuss the potential franchise fee increase at a retreat later this year.
Franchise fees started going toward the PACS Fund in 2013. After fee increases in 2015, 2018 and 2019, residents are paying $1.62 per month toward the fund.
Commercial users pay $2.74 to $32.66 toward the PACS Fund each month, depending on their energy consumption levels. The proposed increase would have them paying $8.22 to $97.98 per month.
Residents currently pay a greater share of the fees, but the proposal seeks to reduce their relative burden. Under the proposal, the share between residents and commercial customers would go from a 63/37 split to 48/52.
“This creates greater equality between residents and commercial building owners/tenants which the Commission felt was important due to the long-term, ongoing costs residents bear to clear snow and maintain most sidewalk miles in Edina,” the Transportation Commission’s report explains.
The increase would double the PACS Fund’s franchise fee revenue, which was $1.22 million last year, according to the commission.
The PACS Fund, the commission notes, has put $8.6 million toward the construction of bike and pedestrian projects; 29.7 miles of sidewalk; 44.6 miles of bicycle infrastructure; 19.9 miles of shared-use paths; and several intersections and crossings.
In its recommendation, the Transportation Commission also cites the city’s Climate Action Plan, which calls for the accelerated construction of on- and off-street protected bike lanes, sidewalks, crosswalks and other pedestrian infrastructure.
Other factors to consider
Franchise fees in Edina also go toward the city’s Conservation and Sustainability Fund, which derived $960,000 from the fees in 2022.
There are still other potential uses for the fees. For instance, city staff has recommended a plan that would dedicate an additional $565,000 per year to the maintenance and replacement of Edina’s streetlight infrastructure, notes a staff report from Transportation Planner Andrew Scipioni.
Franchise fees could also fund sidewalk repairs, which are currently the responsibility of adjacent property owners. Mayor Jim Hovland is open to talking about changing that arrangement.
“I think that’s something worthy of discussion by the council, whether that should be included as a PACS fund expense as opposed to an individual resident expense,” Hovland said during the March 7 meeting.
Amid the talk of franchise fees, Scipioni’s report provided a word of caution regarding market factors and public sentiment.
“It should also be noted that private utility companies remain concerned that franchise fees will harm their positions relative to perceived competitors,” the report says. “The League of Minnesota Cities recommends that cities ‘be careful to gauge the level of local acceptance or resistance to the exercise of their full franchise rights under law.’”
Also calling for scrutiny, Council Member James Pierce wondered how residents might be affected if businesses pass on the increased expense to their customers. “I want to look at those nuances as we move forward,” Pierce said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.