More than 200 community members turned out to an engagement event at Edina High School last week, which prompted attendees to create a vision for a more inclusive community.
The April 14 event, intended to be a first in a series of community-wide discussions, brought together leaders with Edina Public Schools, the city and other organizations as well as Edina residents and students. It follows an incident early last month where a group of Edina High School students posted a racist video mocking Asian accents and giving a Nazi salute, eliciting outcry within the community that included a walkout by high school students.
To prompt discussion regarding inclusivity, a team with the YMCA of the North’s UnitedHealth Group Equity Innovation Center of Excellence helped lead dialogue among small groups.
Hedy Lemar Walls, chief social responsibility officer for the YMCA of the North, told the Sun Current after the event that she was “amazed by the number of people ‘’ who attended. Lemar Walls, who leads the Equity Innovation Center team, added that she was happy to see all types of Edina community members come to the event.
“You have to bring not only the school, the parents and young people, but you’ve got to bring the citizens and seniors, the businesses, the nonprofits, the faith base,” she said. “Everybody has to be engaged in order to mobilize to ensure that you move into that one community and one family.”
When asked whether the event was planned in response to the racist video incident, district spokesperson Mary Woitte said the district had met with the Equity Innovation Center team last summer about having the community conversations. These were put on hold due to the spread of COVID-19 variants.
“We did not want to wait any longer to kick off these conversations in our community,” Woitte said in an email.
The theme of the event was, “One Town, One Family,” similar to the theme of the Edina State of the Community event in March, presented by the city and school district. That theme, centered around the concept of unity, referenced the 2022 Winter Olympic Games held in Beijing, which had the opening ceremony concept of “One World, One Family.”
“This is about, how do we come together as a community? And when you look around this room, each and every one of us crave diversity. … It’s more than just the color of our skin,” Lemar Walls told participants at the beginning of the event. “We each bring our own diversity. When you look around this room, how are we creating a culture of inclusivity at the table, so everybody’s voice is heard?”
The event was planned by the city, district and the Edina Chamber of Commerce, with support by the Edina Community Foundation, Woitte said.
The “One Town, One Family” idea was referenced in the questions asked of participants to discuss among themselves. These included asking groups of about five to seven people to talk about what that concept meant to them and how it could be achieved. A question also asked attendees to discuss what an “inclusive community” means to them.
After having time to share perspectives among themselves and compile thoughts onto a piece of poster paper, groups were then asked to voice what they discussed and created on the poster.
“A lot of (our ideas) connected toward the point of unity, and becoming one,” an attendee said. “It’s also not caring about what you look like, who you are and what your opinions are, but it’s accepting you for who you are at the end of the day. Respecting everyone’s opinions and beliefs no matter what they are.”
Another participant shared the importance of looking toward a solution, portrayed through a drawing of a home with a backyard.
“The main message is, it doesn’t matter if you’ve been here for 20 years, 60 years. Or if you’re just moving here, it’s important that new and old are still able to build and rebuild the broken heart, which is the inside of Edina in our community, which is important to us,” the attendee said.
Other messages written on the posters highlighted a desire to see a welcoming place for all, a community with “willingness to see and make change,” and people who take accountability for their actions, among many other ideas.
‘An incredible lesson of vision’
Nearly all of the people who stood up to speak for their groups appeared to be students.
James White, vice president of leadership and curriculum development for YMCA of the North, recognized this phenomenon after presentations concluded.
“The people who stood up to speak was a generation of people – unprompted and one after the other – you allowed that generation of people to speak. It is such a picture of this evening because it wasn’t those of you who somehow think that because of your position in power that you were supposed to speak but you allowed the real people that’s Edina to speak,” White said. It’s an “incredible lesson of vision because when you think about vision, vision is a future that you will not see.”
White said the benefit of having a vision is “you’re able to plant some seeds of trees that you may never see. ... This really isn’t a moment but this moment needs to turn into a movement.”
Among the last to speak was Edina Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley, who noted it was a year ago that day when she found out she would be interviewing for the open superintendent position. She said she wanted to be in the role because “the community is hurting and I believe that I’m a unifier and I can bring us together. So I stand before you, humbled.”
She also addressed those in the community who may wish to avoid the matter. “Now the thing is, we have a whole bunch of folks who aren’t in here right now who don’t necessarily believe that Edina needs to be unified. And we need them in the room as much as we need each of us in the room.”
“We’re going to come together and lock arms and continue to have these conversations,” Stanley said.
The next step for attendees is to share their experiences with others and invite them to return for other discussions, Lemar Walls said.
Being able to get all perspectives will be important because “that’s the data that we’re going to be using to begin to develop prototypes for how we want to see change happen,” she said. “That’s where the real work begins because we’re going to be looking at specific areas, sectors within the Edina community that we’d like to focus on in relationship to what we think are the changes that need to happen and that are necessary.”
The next community engagement event is expected to take place June 23, Stanley told attendees. She also requested participants to reach out to others. “I need you to grab that neighbor who doesn’t believe it,” she said. “I need you to be champions for this movement.”
Following the ideas shared during last week’s event, the YMCA’s Equity Innovation Team will bring together those perspectives into a document that will be reviewed and discussed at the next event, Lemar Walls said.
That’s part of the process toward developing a “prototype” for change and how that will happen, which is expected to continue through the end of this year, she said.
