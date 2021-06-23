The Edina Community Foundation worked to produce a book this spring that features the recognizable sculpture work of Edina native Nick Legeros.
The book, called “Nick Legeros: Sculpting a Life” and written by longtime writer and journalist Karin Winegar, highlights the work of Legeros, including his numerous sculptures found in and around the Twin Cities, his background and the detailed procedure of creating pieces in bronze – Legeros’ staple medium..
“It just kind of gets to the heart of my life,” Legeros told the Sun Current.
Legeros, who has created more than 500 pieces of art, works out of his Blue Ribbon Bronze studio and foundry in Minneapolis. He largely produces commissioned work for a variety of clients, like cities, families and businesses. Legeros has created many recognizable pieces around the Twin Cities and beyond, including the Goldy Gopher statue at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus, the Coach Willard Ikola statue at Braemar Arena and the Sid Hartman statue at Target Center.
“In my career, I make an object, and then, I install it or put it someplace and there might be a dedication speech or something like that,” Legeros said. “But … I’ve never really thought about all my work and thought about how I would try to string everything together.”
And that’s where the book comes in. It pieces together aspects of Legeros’ life, livelihood and values – all in about 100 pages.
The book’s origin
The book was first sought by the foundation at the request of John Horn, the retired president of Northwest Airlines, who was a key player in the creation of two sculptures at Centennial Lakes Park, according to the foundation’s website. These sculptures, made around 2015, honored Northwest Airlines, its employees and the late Edina resident and former Northwest CEO Donald Nyrop. The airline ceased operations after merging with Delta in 2010, MinnPost reported.
During the creation of the sculptures, Horn would visit Legeros regularly to watch him work while asking questions about the process, Legeros said. He said Horn seemed impressed.
And it appears he was. Legeros has an “enormous amount of talent,” Horn told the Sun Current.
Dick Crockett, executive director of the foundation, told the Sun Current that working with Legeros on those Edina sculptures greatly benefited the community, prompting the foundation to want to get involved in creating a book on Legeros’ legacy.
“Part of our role is to help people appreciate and in fact, celebrate the special things about the community. And Nick is one of those special people that bring art and enlightenment to the community,” Crockett said.
Instead of a book just detailing Legeros’ pieces of work, author Winegar uses vignettes to vividly portray the sculptor’s personality, values and dedication to the craft. In different sections of the book, Winegar takes the reader through aspects of Legeros’ life including his origin story as an artist and his work, like the step-by-step process of using clay and wax to build a bronze sculpture.
In order to pull these parts together, Winegar dedicated time to interviewing and watching him work in his studio, Legeros said.
“The more we worked with Nick, the more possibilities, both graphically and in terms of the story, unfolded,” said Winegar, who worked with designer Joan Nygren to create the book’s look.
Winegar, who is based in St. Paul, was a staff reporter at the Star Tribune for 20 years and has had her writing featured in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Currently, she works on creating privately commissioned biographies, according to her website.
The Edina Community Foundation acted as a production manager for the book, helping to keep people on schedule, make basic decisions on aspects like the length and quality of the book and help garner funds and additional donations, Crockett said. Itasca Books is the publisher.
Passing down the knowledge
Legeros, who was a teacher for 20 years, knows a bit about passing knowledge down to the next generation. He, himself, was the product of years and years of mentorship. As noted in the book, Legeros learned the craft from Paul Granlund, who learned it from Don Gregory, who learned it from Carl Milles and so on.
“I’ve always felt that it’s kind of a responsibility to keep handing this stuff down,” Legeros said. “You want to make sure that the next generation knows about this stuff.”
The book is just another way for Legeros’ legacy in bronze sculpturing to endure. And that’s what former Northwest Airlines CEO Horn believes the book will do – offering the younger generation the ability to tap into and learn the bronze sculpting process to gain a greater appreciation for it, he said.
“It’s a real glimpse into how things are made. And that’s a big, mysterious part of this process,” Legeros noted. The book describes 16 steps to complete this process with accompanying photos.
Winegar said she enjoyed being in Legeros’ studio. “The tradition of teaching sculpture the way Nick does it, in the neoclassic sort of way, is remarkably interesting and remarkably rare.”
The Edina Community Foundation, which is selling the book from their office, intends to donate copies of the book to all Edina school libraries and every Hennepin County library.
They also hope to give copies to some neighboring community libraries and university libraries in Minnesota, Crockett said.
Crockett said part of the focus of the foundation is to bring people together to appreciate public art.
“You can’t help but feel good when you go through the book and see all the expressions of people and places and ideas that Nick has worked on throughout his career,” Crockett said.
Legeros said he’s happy with the way the book came together. “It turned out beautifully,” he said.
