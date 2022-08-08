Zach and Sara Zschernitz’s bond grew over their shared appreciation of coffee. During their college years, the couple would meet up – on a daily basis – to enjoy a beverage together before heading to class.
“We really saw the importance of having a space like that or having something to bring that connection together,” Sara Zschernitz explained. “And it’s just so relatable.”
Now married, the Edina residents eventually took their mutual interest in coffee to create Edina Coffee Roasters, an online coffee retailer and wholesaler. To make direct connections with patrons, the pair also uses a coffee cart to make appearances at various locations around the community, including regular visits at the Centennial Lakes Park Farmers Market and the plaza of Nolan Mains.
Most recently, the couple also held their first-ever Edina Coffee Social July 23, giving out free brewed coffee to anyone who walked by.
“The momentum is building and we’re starting to gain a lot of traction,” Zach Zschernitz said. “We’ve been focused on building a lot of real connection to the community.”
The idea for the Edina Coffee Roasters came about 14 years ago when Zach and Sara Zschernitz discussed launching their own coffee shop and coffee blends after being inspired by their daily coffee pickups before attending their classes at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul.
Zach Zschernitz started working as a barista and coffee roaster in 2008, later becoming a coffee shop manager and overseeing roasting programs for businesses. After the pandemic hit, he and his wife got laid off or lost their jobs, but the situation allowed the pair to “start working on that dream that we always had,” he said.
The business launched its website and first type of coffee roast at the beginning of 2021, Zach Zschernitz said. The retailer started selling three coffee blends – “Solarium,” “Ember” and “Heirloom” – and one decaf option, called “Evermore.” That summer, the Zschernitzs also started doing pop-ups, using a coffee cart to sell brewed coffee and espresso creations. Since then, the business has added single-origin coffees to its offerings and a subscription program, called the Edina Coffee Club.
When asked what got her interested in coffee and the coffee business, Sara Zschernitz said it “really comes down to the aspect of building community and connection. And coffee is such a great conduit for that.”
And for Zach Zschernitz, coffee brings about a sense of discovery, novelty and excitement, he said.
“There’s always something new to discover and share,” he said. “It’s like jumping on a trampoline. And then bringing other people into it because you’re having such a cool time. That’s what coffee is to me.”
The business looks to maintain its consistency – whether it’s directly from their cart or from another business that’s using Edina Coffee Roasters’ products. Sharing information to vendors and using a direct-to-consumer coffee cart are parts of that, Zschernitz said.
The cart, which typically includes an espresso machine for crafted drinks, has allowed Edina Coffee Roasters’ coffee to have a larger presence in the community, he said. The business largely uses its Instagram as a way to let people know where to find them.
In addition to being part of the Centennial Lakes Park Farmers Market, the business also does pop-ups on the Nolan Mains plaza at 50th & France. This past summer, the business has participated in events like Llamas on the Plaza and the Edina Art Fair.
“It’s just kind of opened new doors to other businesses, other residents. It’s been a huge blessing being part of that,” Zach Zschernitz said.
The past year and a half has been a learning experience for the new business owners, Sara Zschernitz said. “It’s been enjoyable for us,” she said. “It’s also opened the door for us to connect and meet new people in the industry as well as outside of the industry.”
