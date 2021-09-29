By Caitlin Anderson
The Edina City Council adopted a preliminary tax levy for 2022 and proposed a biennial budget last week.
The preliminary tax levy, totaling about $45.8 million, would be an increase of 8.98% for taxes payable in 2022 compared to 2021. The council’s adoption of the preliminary tax levy at its Sept. 22 meeting set the maximum levy for Edina taxpayers in 2022.
This amount is not yet finalized as the council will vote on a final levy and 2022-23 budget in December, City Manager Scott Neal told the council.
The percentage increase in the levy reflects a recent policy change in the city. Street reconstruction costs, which in the past were paid for through special assessments, will begin being taxed to residents. The policy was approved in July, after years of discussion to change a rule that could have posed legal risks for the city.
The financing plan to pay for the new street reconstruction policy included a first-year levy of $950,000, which is included in the preliminary levy, city documents said.
The estimated market value for a median-valued home in Edina for 2022 has increased by 3.7% compared to last year – now $571,800, up from $551,300. In 2021, this home would pay about $135 per month in property taxes to fund city services. The 2022 levy impact on a median-valued home is an increase of about $8.08 per month, or $97 per year.
The preliminary levy amount is used to compute the property tax payable statement sent to residents and taxpayers around mid-November, Neal noted.
“That’s typically a time when you will begin to hear from property taxpayers about that because they get that bill and they have questions about it or they have feelings about it,” he told the council.
The property tax statements are sent out prior to a Truth in Taxation meeting, where residents have the chance to weigh in on the levy and budget, set for Dec. 7.
The preliminary levy includes about $36.7 million for general fund operations, $3.7 million for debt service and $5.2 million for the construction fund. The city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority on Sept. 9 adopted a $237,300 preliminary tax levy, which is also included in the total levy amount, according to city documents.
The 2022-23 budget and levy has been in the process of discussions since early spring between staff meetings and council work sessions. This included a proposed 2022 levy that was presented to council members Aug. 17. That proposal totaled $450,000 less than what was adopted by the council last week. The change reflects a desire for budget flexibility to evaluate staffing needs, such as a commitment to increase personnel in the Fire Department, Neal said.
As a result of these ongoing changes, Neal expects the actual increase in the tax levy for 2022 to be lower, he said. The council’s decision last week is to secure the preliminary levy for at least “a couple more months as we give ourselves some time to figure out the bottom line,” Neal told the council.
The proposed budget and work plan highlight a few broad goals for the city to pursue over 2022-23. These include updating infrastructure and facilities, evaluating the feasibility of remote work and services, incentivizing fiber optic use for residents and successfully implementing the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Additional work will be needed ahead of final budget approval to assess whether some items can be moved to department work plans, Assistant City Manager Lisa Schaefer told the council.
Another budget discussion will take place at a council work session Dec. 7. The “Truth in Taxation” hearing will take place on Dec. 7 ahead of the last day to adopt the budget, which is Dec. 21.
