On Nov. 8, Edina voters will elect two candidates to the Edina City Council.

Incumbent Ron Anderson seeks a second term, joined on the ballot by candidates Kate Agnew, Julie Risser and Janet Kitui. Also in the ballot is Jeff Hovanec, but he has announced he is suspending his campaign. Councilmember Kevin Staunton is not seeking reelection.

Kate Agnew - Voters Guide

Kate Agnew
Ron Anderson - Voters Guide

Ron Anderson
Janet Kitui - Voters Guide

Janet Kitui
Julie Risser - Voters Guide

Julie Risser
Load comments