On Nov. 8, Edina voters will elect two candidates to the Edina City Council.
Incumbent Ron Anderson seeks a second term, joined on the ballot by candidates Kate Agnew, Julie Risser and Janet Kitui. Also in the ballot is Jeff Hovanec, but he has announced he is suspending his campaign. Councilmember Kevin Staunton is not seeking reelection.
All Edina City Council seats are at large.
To get to know the candidates, the Sun Current sent each a questionnaire. Here are their responses, printed in alphabetical order.
Kate Agnew
Address: 6017 Halifax Ave.
Education: BA, Macalester College; MBA, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Executive Women in Leadership Certificate, Cornell; Policy Fellow, Humphrey School of Public Policy
Occupation: Vice President of Engineering at Kyros
Community involvement: Chair, Edina Planning Commission; Treasurer of Philanthropies, Edina Federated Women’s Club; Member, Hennepin County Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Council
Contact information: kateagnew.com contact@kateagnewmn.com
Why are you running for Edina City Council?
Like many others, my husband and I moved to Edina to raise our family. I want Edina to continue to be a first-class community for all families. That means keeping Edina safe – everyone has the right to feel safe, whether riding their bikes to the park or running errands around 50th and France. A first-class community also needs infrastructure to adapt to the changing climate and to be a leader in clean energy. Additionally, a first-class community needs affordable housing, so that those who grew up here and want to return or those who work in our community can afford to live in our community. If elected, I pledge to listen to all voices and champion all families.
Are you satisfied with the direction Edina is taking as the city changes through redevelopment? Why or why not?
A key challenge for Edina is to strike exactly the right balance between encouraging a thriving business sector and preserving the neighborliness and sense of community that make Edina a great place for families. The City has an excellent planning process – but it depends on all residents pitching in to share their insights, aspirations, and concerns. If elected, I will listen carefully and do my best to make the future everything that our community wants it to be.
Do you support the construction of new city facilities such as an art center or community center? Why or why not?
Community gathering locations are essential to Edina’s connectivity. I fully support prioritizing and planning for these developments. Yet, it won’t be easy. Where should such facilities be located? How much should we invest in them and how will we fund that investment? If elected, I will listen carefully to the suggestions and concerns of residents. Together we can make a great town even better!
Ron Anderson
Address: 5728 Kemrich Dr.
Education: Attended S.E. Mo. State
Occupation: President, Woodbridge Management
Community Involvement: Coach at both youth levels and EHS, President of Edina Fastpitch Association through Edina Park and Rec., and Edina Athletic Boosters, through EHS. Two terms on the board of real estate Tax Appeals and Equalization, and most recently on the Edina City Council.
Contact Information: andersonforedinacouncil@gmail.com
Why are you running for City Council?
I am seeking a second term as a council member for many of the same reasons as four years ago. The pace, height and density of many proposals have raised concerns for many. My experience in every aspect of the housing industry provides insight which few can offer. I understand the need for affordable housing; I’ve built and managed it. Our city faces a number of challenges, some as unfinished business, some still on the horizon, and I believe it important to offer common sense solutions while listening carefully to the people who hired us: Edina residents.
Are you satisfied with the direction Edina is taking as the city changes due to redevelopment? Why or why not?
Edina is in transition. The city does not utilize master planning, or form based design, but rather considers projects as they are presented. What we do have in place are our zoning ordinances, applicable design guidelines, and our small area plans which suggest neighborhood development. Those must be honored. Organic development, observing our limitations, is important. When we overdevelop, we place a burden on our infrastructure and service ability, demanding large investments in sewer, water and stormwater mitigation.
Do you support the construction of new city facilities such as an art center or community center? Why or why not?
For Edina to be the city we wish to be, a replacement for the obsolescent Art Center is critical. An affinity for art is laudable, the ability to teach and deliver art is an important asset to a city such as ours. While the purpose of a Community Center differs from that of an Art Center, they both provide a gathering space for residents, and are important in quality of life considerations. So yes, I am favor of creating these facilities, but also understand the funding issues that exist. These absent community assets are good examples of problems yet to solve, that I can help with.
Janet Kitui
Address: 301 Adams Ave.
Education: Master of Business Administration Hamline University, St. Paul, MN
Occupation: Supply Chain Professional
Community involvement: Currently serving Edina Transportation Commission. Past service Edina Housing Task Force, Climate Action Plan Team, Communication Feedback Group, President of Parent Teacher Council - Southview Middle School.
Contact information: 612-707-6890 kituijanet@yahoo.com
Why are you running for Edina City Council?
I run because representation matters it matters because it informs the issues that are spotlighted and emphasized which leads to more innovative enduring solutions. A quote from a constituent, “Edina wants us to work here but they don’t want us to live next to them.” Josh needs someone who can empathize with the struggle of affordable housing.
Are you satisfied with the direction Edina is taking as the city changes due to redevelopment? Why or why not?
Change is inevitable but the construction of high end luxury apartment. (Editor’s note: This answer was published in its incomplete form as received. The Sun Current did not receive a response when reaching out to the candidate about correcting the apparent omission.)
Do you support the construction of new city facilities such as an art center or community center? Why or why not?
I support the construction of new facilities. A community center is vitally a gathering place to connect with each other. A community center in the southeast quadrant is sorely needed. Making investment in the community is in the best interest of all.
Julie Risser
Address: 6112 Ashcroft Ave.
Education: B.A., Carleton College; M.A., Indiana University; Ph.D, University of Iowa; Solar Assessor Certificate, Century College
Occupation: Assistant Professor, Land Acquisition-Solar Energy Specialist, Museum Director, Editor, Vista/AmeriCorps Volunteer
Community involvement: Edina Planning Commissioner; Edina Energy and Environment Commissioner; board member, Clean Water Action Minnesota; board member, National Clean Water Action; International Day of Remembrance for Traffic Violence Victims event organizer.
Contact information: Julie4Edina@gmail.com
Why are you running for Edina City Council?
Like many residents, I’m concerned with over-development, road congestion, public safety, and infrastructure maintenance. I enjoy public service and learning from residents – your insight will be central to my decision-making.
My professional experience and service on Edina’s Planning and Energy/Environment commissions has taught me about process. I know the thick preparation packets council members receive are not always sufficient. I will study the packets and research further.
Are you satisfied with the direction Edina is taking as the city changes through redevelopment? Why or why not?
No. Many people I meet while door-knocking agree – too often development feels as if it is happening to Edina residents, not for them. Over-sized projects go far past code, zoning, and Edina’s Comprehensive Plan. Luxury apartments exceed market demand, limiting opportunities to build missing middle and affordable housing.
I will push for smart development that is aligned with code, zoning, and community expectations. Such development supports neighborhood charm and community trust.
Do you support the construction of new city facilities such as an art center or community center? Why or why not?
Maintaining public facilities and investing in buildings necessary for public safety and vibrant community are essential. While Edina has secured land for a second fire station, it needs another fire station in the northeast quadrant.
Edina’s annual Quality of Life Survey shows residents want top-rate parks and recreational amenities including a new art center and community center. The Edina Art Center is in disrepair and needs to be replaced. Costs should be mitigated by building it on city-owned land or working in partnership with a commercial entity.
While there is strong interest in a new community center, securing a site has proved challenging. In the early 1980s, the former Edina East High School became the Edina Community Center. It has a lot going for it: location, interior courtyards, a newly renovated woodshop, lots of classroom space, and a partnership with EPS and the Normandale French Immersion program. It could be renovated to be a more welcoming community space that better accommodates program needs.
