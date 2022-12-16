The Edina City Council recently reviewed the 2023-28 Capital Improvement Plan and will vote whether to approve it at its last meeting of the year, Dec. 20.
In total, the city plans to spend $300 million in capital investments over the six-year period. Funds include a construction fund, utility fund, Housing and Redevelopment Authority, or HRA, fund, a Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety, or PACS, fund and others.
“The approval of the annual budget is one of the two or three most important decisions that a city council makes each year,” City Manager Scott Neal said at the Dec. 6 City Council meeting. “Within the decision to approve the budget, thousands of smaller decisions around resource allocation and public policy are really all wrapped up into one large decision that we call the Budget and Capital Improvement Plan.”
Construction funds will make up 52% of CIP funds, utility funds will make up 41%, HRA funds 3%, PACS funds 2% and other funds 2%.
Sixty-three percent of CIP funds will go toward infrastructure, 14% to parks, 14% to buildings, 8% to equipment and vehicles and 1% to technology, according to the council’s meeting agenda packet.
The City Council reviewed the Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP, at its Aug. 16 work session, where councilmembers provided city staff with feedback on the proposed plan.
Councilmembers requested an increase in the city’s investment in park shelters and playgrounds. As a result, staff have proposed a new special parks improvement levy for 2023-28 that would raise an additional $3.6 million for the city park system.
City Manager Scott Neal highlighted several projects that will be funded by the CIP, including over $43 million allocated for parks for the new 43-acre Fred Richards Park, new amenities and upgrades at Braemar Park and Arena, three park shelter replacements, 15 playground equipment replacements and eight other park improvement projects.
CIP funds will be used to pay for the pool to be painted at the Aquatic Center and other facility improvements. CIP bonds are allocated for the development of the Community Health and Safety Center and the CIP levy will fund park shelter building replacements at Lewis Park and Normandale Park, among other projects.
CIP funds will also enhance security and infrastructure in city buildings and provide improvements to the Senior Center, Centennial Lakes Park and Edinborough Park.
According to the meeting agenda packet, next year the council will approve the 2024-25 budget, including the CIP levy.
The council will vote whether to approve the 2023-28 CIP at its Dec. 20 meeting. Unlike the 2023 operating budget and tax levy, the council is not required to make a decision at the Dec. 20 meeting.
