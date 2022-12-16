The Edina City Council recently reviewed the 2023-28 Capital Improvement Plan and will vote whether to approve it at its last meeting of the year, Dec. 20.

In total, the city plans to spend $300 million in capital investments over the six-year period. Funds include a construction fund, utility fund, Housing and Redevelopment Authority, or HRA, fund, a Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety, or PACS, fund and others.

