The Edina City Council reviewed the city’s 2023 operating budget and tax levy at its Dec. 6 meeting. At its next meeting, the council will vote whether to approve those items.
One major fiscal development in the city comes as a result of the referendum approved by voters in November. The city will impose a new local sales and use tax to be used for the development of Fred Richards Park and improvements to Braemar Park and Arena. At last week’s meeting, the council approved an ordinance imposing the half-percent sales tax.
According to Neal, the new local option sales tax is estimated to be an important source of revenue for the city’s construction fund. The tax will allow the city to invest $43 million into parks over the six-year period of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for 2023-28.
It will now go to the Department of Revenue, which will then officially notify merchants that the tax is taking effect. The earliest the tax can take effect is April 2023.
For property taxes, the preliminary levy for Edina residents is 9.89% more than last year. The average increase among cities in Hennepin County from 2022 to 2023 is 10.1%, with Hopkins increasing its levy by 10.2%, Bloomington by 4.1% and Richfield by 3%. Statewide, the average increase is 9.1%.
According to the meeting agenda packet, the 2023 estimated property tax distribution includes 23% to the city of Edina, 41% to the Edina School District, 29% to Hennepin County and 7% to others.
The city estimates it will spend $144 million in 2023. The consolidated budget for 2023 is divided into three fund categories: governmental funds, enterprise funds and internal services funds.
Governmental funds total $55.1 million, with $6 million toward the general fund for Public Works, the Fire Department, parks and other city services; $16.2 million toward the debt service fund and $5.1 million toward special revenue funds, including for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Enterprise funds total $54.8 million, including $24.4 million for the utility fund, $15.7 million for the liquor fund and $14.6 million for park enterprises.
Internal service funds total $7 million, including $1.1 million allocated to risk management, $2 million to equipment operations, $2.4 million for IT and $1.4 million for facilities.
Funds are allocated to increase budgets for city personnel to remain competitive and continue to attract and retain employees, hire new Edina fire and police staff, plan for the new Community Health and Safety Center, and expand the city’s street sweeping.
“We’re not investing all this money in just one of the quadrants of Edina,” Neal said. “It’s a pretty balanced approach.”
The proposed 2023 tax levies include general fund levies, debt service fund levies, construction fund levies and Housing and Redevelopment Authority fund levies.
The general operating levy will be $39,820,200, 8.48% more than last year.
Debt service funds levies include $392,000 to go toward the gymnasium debt service, $403,000 to the fire station debt service, $1,269,000 to the public works facility debt service and $1,168,000 to the sports dome.
Construction fund levies include the capital improvement plan levy of $2 million, an equipment levy of $2.35 million, a street special levy of $1,210,400 and a $1 million special park improvement levy.
HRA fund levies include the HRA operating levy of $244,400, a 2.99% increase from last year.
“The construction fund is where we’re funding most of our park and public building improvements,” Neal said.
CIP bonds, the CIP levy and the special street levy are all sources that contribute to the construction fund, which increased 26.40% from last year.
There is also an additional $872,902 general operating levy for general wage increases, market adjustments, worker’s compensation increases and all other inflationary increases.
According to Neal, about 23% of commercial taxpayers will see a 5% or more decrease in their property taxes from 2022 to 2023, 38% will see a decrease between 0% and 5% and about 60% will see a decrease of “some level.”
For residential properties, the majority of tax payers will see a tax decrease of up to 15%, while a select few will see a decrease of over 20%.
These decreases are due to market value trends, Neal explained at a September council meeting. “We have a bigger pie, a bigger pie with more people contributing to that pie,” he said.
