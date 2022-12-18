The Edina City Council reviewed the city’s 2023 operating budget and tax levy at its Dec. 6 meeting. At its next meeting, the council will vote whether to approve those items.

One major fiscal development in the city comes as a result of the referendum approved by voters in November. The city will impose a new local sales and use tax to be used for the development of Fred Richards Park and improvements to Braemar Park and Arena. At last week’s meeting, the council approved an ordinance imposing the half-percent sales tax.

