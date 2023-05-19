A resolution declaring Edina’s opposition to the proposed merger of Sanford Health and M Health Fairview, the city’s largest private employer, was rejected during a May 16 City Council meeting.

City Council Member Kate Agnew pushed for the resolution, she said, out of concern over access to reproductive and gender-affirming care. But there was also concern on the council that a scuttled merger would result in the closure of M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital due to the financial hardship the health care system is experiencing.

