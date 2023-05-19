A resolution declaring Edina’s opposition to the proposed merger of Sanford Health and M Health Fairview, the city’s largest private employer, was rejected during a May 16 City Council meeting.
City Council Member Kate Agnew pushed for the resolution, she said, out of concern over access to reproductive and gender-affirming care. But there was also concern on the council that a scuttled merger would result in the closure of M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital due to the financial hardship the health care system is experiencing.
Sanford is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a state with more restrictive policies on those two politically charged issues, prompting worries among some that a merged South Dakota-based health care system could adversely affect patients in Minnesota.
“There is concern that the future of reproductive and gender affirming healthcare services will be threatened if Fairview’s healthcare assets are managed with political values that are in conflict [with] the values held by the majority of Minnesotans,” the proposed Edina resolution stated.
“Those are two things that are really important to me and to members of this community,” Agnew said.
She provided the lone affirmative vote in the 3-1 tally. Mayor Jim Hovland abstained from the discussion and vote, citing his daughter’s job as Sanford’s communications director as a conflict of interest.
Council Member Carolyn Jackson summed up the dilemma that she believed the council was facing. “I’m of two minds. One is I am extremely concerned about losing reproductive care,” Jackson said.
But she added, “It would be devastating to our community to have this hospital close, and it’s my understanding that there are some serious financial concerns that are driving this merger.”
At the same time, the proposed resolution speculated that the merger could have its own damaging economic effects. “The operational, service and employment impacts on M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital of the proposed merger are unknown and could be potentially devastating to Edina’s local economy,” it said.
Council Member James Pierce, temporarily taking on the role of mayor in Hovland’s absence from the discussion, didn’t want the city to wade into the argument over gender-affirming and reproductive care. “It feels too political for getting into details about how do different laws apply between South Dakota and Minnesota,” Pierce said, with Jackson making a similar statement.
Pierce successfully advocated for city staff to draft a new merger resolution incorporating the council’s feedback, pushing for a resolution that would be “a little bit more generic” but still make a statement about the importance of health outcomes in the community.
Pierce said he considers reproductive care to be under the umbrella of health outcomes, “but I felt like this [resolution] was a little bit too specific for me.”
Agnew was skeptical about the efficacy of a more generic resolution. “I just don’t know that it’s actually going to do anything, and in that case then, is it better to not do anything?” she said.
Jackson questioned whether any City Council resolution could have an influence on the merger. “I don’t know that this will have a big impact one way or another, our voting on it,” she said.
Council Member Julie Risser initially said she was supportive of the resolution – City Manager Scott Neal noted that she had some input in drafting it – but stated later that the lack of clarity on the matter was giving her pause. “If we really don’t know what we’re doing … I think maybe we should acknowledge that,” she said.
However, Neal told the council, “I believe elected leaders at state and local levels will believe your opinion is important.” He said he was unaware of any other cities that have pursued a similar resolution.
But he reminded the council that they are just one entity involved in the merger discussion, with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, Federal Trade Commission and State Legislature all in a position to weigh in.
A bill being considered at the Legislature would require the Minnesota Department of Health, in consultation with the attorney general, to review any given merger between health care systems and determine whether it would “benefit the public good or improve health outcomes for Minnesota residents,” according to the online House publication, Session Daily.
In support of the bill, Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) said during a hearing, “Sanford seems to base its patient services on the reproductive health laws of its home base of South Dakota,” as quoted in Session Daily.
The same publication also noted that Sanford CEO Bill Gassen said the company isn’t planning any significant changes to facilities currently operated by Fairview.
With city staff sent back to draw up a new resolution on the merger, the clock is ticking. The next council meeting is scheduled for June 6, and the timeline of the merger was unclear at the time of the May 16 Edina council meeting.
“Its timeline is unknown,” Neal said, “but it is going to reach conclusion, we think, sometime this summer, probably early summer.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.