The Edina City Council recently approved its priorities and positions for the 2023 legislative session that began Jan. 3. The city’s main focus is funding projects as outlined in the six-year Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP.
The city is requesting sales tax exemptions to fund several construction projects, including the building of a new Community Health and Safety Center and the upgrade and expansion of city facilities as part of the master plans for Braemar Park and Fred Richards Park.
The city is also seeking an expanded spending capacity of the local sales and use tax approved by Edina voters in November. The funds would be used to buy a new sheet of indoor ice for a fourth rink in Braemar Arena.
At the council’s Dec. 20 meeting City Manager Scott Neal said the request “is the start of a new process with regards to seeking permission from the state Legislature to have to increase our spending from our currently adopted local options sales tax.”
“Just to stress the importance of completing the improvement and expansion of Braemar Arena, as many know, a group of former players, coaches and ice sports enthusiasts have worked on bringing the arena up to code to better serve all stakeholders at Braemar,” Council Member Ron Anderson said at the council’s Dec. 20 meeting. “The demand for ice time is higher than ever and with over 400 [Edina] Mites, which really are entry-level players, and the amazing growth of figure skating in our town, it’s easy to project future demand.”
Edina is also requesting three bonds, including $10 million for the design and construction of the Community Health and Safety Center.
The Community Health and Safety Center will be incorporated into a new Fire Station 2, and aims to increase preventative services and prepare the city for current and future public health crises and emergencies.
The center will house fire prevention and inspection services, fire suppression, Advanced Life Support ambulance care, emergency management, public health, restaurant and swimming pool inspections, rental housing licensing and inspections and recycling and organics collection services.
The second bond request is for the South Metro Public Safety Training Facility, owned jointly by the cities of Edina, Eden Prairie, Bloomington and the Metropolitan Airports Commission. The facility will include a roof collapse simulator and a training maze with movable walls, according to the city council’s Jan. 17 meeting agenda packet.
The third bond requested is for $2 million to partially finance the cost of constructing a new ADA-compliant pedestrian bridge over Highway 62 to replace the existing one.
While the Minnesota Department of Transportation owns the bridge, its replacement will likely result in Edina assuming long-term ownership and maintenance of the bridge, according to Neal.
Edina’s legislative positions
Edina’s positions for the 2023 Legislative session include support for legislation regarding general government operations,
affordable housing, environment and sustainability and transportation and public safety.
General government positions the city is supportive of include changing the allocation of motor vehicle lease sales tax to include Hennepin and Ramsey counties in fund distribution. This change would provide an estimated $10.7 million in additional funding to Hennepin County for roads and bridges, according to the Jan. 17 meeting agenda packet.
Edina is also in favor of creating new separation requirements for licensed residential facilities in single-family residential use
zones because having facilities on the same block is “detrimental” to the neighborhood and those who live in the facilities, according to the packet.
“Individuals no longer reap the benefit of enjoying a normal residential setting with a diversity of households,” the packet said. “When entire blocks are acquired from licensed residential facilities, the setting is similar to a large institutional campus and...effectively turns a residential area into a commercial area.”
The city supports legislation allowing the use of pooled tax increment financing, or TIF, for affordable housing in Edina’s Affordable Housing Trust. Similar legislation has been approved for Minnetonka, Richfield and St. Louis Park.
Additionally, Edina supports policies reforming eviction expungement because “the existence of this record impedes the ability of the renter to secure suitable rental housing in the future,” according to the Jan. 17 meeting agenda packet.
Environmental and sustainability legislation the city is behind includes adopting local environmental protection measures, developing and funding zero-waste initiatives and providing the funding to electrify public and school buses.
Public safety policies the city is in favor of include funding fire resources, training and statewide response teams; funding the investigation of auto theft and violent crime; and funding and programming for law enforcement recruitment and retention, such as bonuses and part-time licenses.
The city also supports legislation that clarifies guidelines for the sale of THC-infused products at retail liquor stores.
Currently, there are no guidelines on labels separating THC-infused products from alcoholic beverages. There is also no employer licensing system or program that allows for effective enforcement of and compliance with the law.
Under the latest guidance from the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, retail liquor stores cannot sell CBD, hemp or THC-infused beverages.
The city also supports House File 600, a bill introduced early on in the legislative session regarding the licensing and regulation of
adult-use cannabis. Under HF 600, the state is the licensing and regulatory authority and is the only recipient of tax revenues generated from cannabis sales.
If the bill, or a similar one, passes, the city supports amending the bill to give licensing and regulatory authority to both state and local governments.
Additionally, the city supports an amendment allowing the revenue stream from taxation on adult-use cannabis to be shared between state and local governments. Edina also supports the option for local governments to establish municipal dispensaries similar to municipal retail liquor stores.
Finally, Edina supports legislation that would make hearing aids more affordable. The city supports policies to reduce the cost of hearing aids because cochlear implants, which cost significantly more than hearing aids, are usually covered by insurance while hearing aids are not.
“Hearing aids are not affordable for those living on a fixed income,” the city’s list of legislative priorities and positions states. “Both Edina seniors on a fixed income and youth who age out of hearing aid sup port cannot access hearing aids because of costs and these are critical devices for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.”
