The Edina City Council recently approved its priorities and positions for the 2023 legislative session that began Jan. 3. The city’s main focus is funding projects as outlined in the six-year Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP.

The city is requesting sales tax exemptions to fund several construction projects, including the building of a new Community Health and Safety Center and the upgrade and expansion of city facilities as part of the master plans for Braemar Park and Fred Richards Park.

