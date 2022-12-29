At its last meeting of the year, the Edina City Council voted to approve the 2023 tax levy and operating budget, the Capital Improvement Plan for 2023-28, a multifamily housing redevelopment at 4620 W. 77th St. and updates to the city’s Tax Increment Financing policy.

The council also voted Dec. 20 to begin the process of implementing the local option sales tax approved by voters in November. The tax will support the development of Fred Richards Park and improvements to Braemar Park and Arena, including the construction of a fourth indoor ice rink at Braemar Arena to increase ice capacity.

Load comments