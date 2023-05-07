ed04nwmacysfurniture 3.JPG

An illustration shows the rough outlines of a new development proposed to replace the Macy’s furniture store at 7235 France Ave. in Edina.  (Sun photo by Andrew Wig)
The Macy’s Furniture and Mattress Gallery is distinctive for its earth-bound appearence, a design that was meant to promote energy efficiency when the building was constructed in the 1970s. A proposed development for the site would include four buildings ranging in height from seven to 11 stories, more closely resembling the buildings pictured here peaking behind the Macy’s store. (Sun photo by Andrew Wig)

The bunker-like structure housing the Macy’s furniture store on France Avenue could be replaced with a set of towers that stretch toward the sky instead of hugging the ground.

A developer has proposed demolishing the building that currently occupies 7235 France Ave. in Edina, and constructing in its place a pair of office buildings standing 10 and 11 stories tall alongside two seven-story multi-family residential buildings.

A developer’s illustration provides an idea of what a plaza might look like as part of the redevelopment of 7235 France Ave. (Illustration from Edina City Council agenda packet)
