The bunker-like structure housing the Macy’s furniture store on France Avenue could be replaced with a set of towers that stretch toward the sky instead of hugging the ground.
A developer has proposed demolishing the building that currently occupies 7235 France Ave. in Edina, and constructing in its place a pair of office buildings standing 10 and 11 stories tall alongside two seven-story multi-family residential buildings.
The Edina City Council on April 18 conducted a sketch plan review for the proposal, brought by the developer Enclave, which has signed a purchase agreement for the property and declared its mission, according to its proposal, to build a “pedestrian friendly mixed-use development” on the nearly 8-acre site.
“We’re going to go from nothing to a whole lot of something,” Council Member James Pierce observed, noting that the building’s low profile makes it easy for passersby to miss.
The Macy’s furniture store, formerly a Dayton’s furniture store, was constructed in the 1970s during an energy crisis, built into the ground in an effort to save energy.
With its earthen embankment, the building “doubles as NORAD headquarters,” Mayor Jim Hovland said. “It looks to me like a military bunker.”
The proposed project lies in the heart of Edina’s Southdale area, sandwiched between France Avenue and the Centennial Lakes Promenade. The two office buildings would each span 150,000 square feet, while the two residential buildings would each contain 230 units.
The mayor said he was pleasantly surprised with how the preliminary plans utilized the property.
“When I first heard that there was going to be a plan coming forward with two office buildings on France Avenue and two apartment buildings behind on the promenade, I thought in my mind 10 pounds of sugar in a five pound bag,” Hovland said.
“I’m not feeling 10 pounds of sugar in a 5 pound bag, I can tell you that.”
The proposal aims to contribute to the area’s growing skyline. About a block north of the redevelopment site stands The Bower, a new 211-foot-tall apartment complex. And the site immediately to the north is now occupied by 71 France, which is 108 feet tall.
The Enclave project is proposed at 150 feet tall.
The city of Edina’s Design Experience Guidelines for the greater Southdale district suggest a height limit of 84 feet. A consultant recommended that if the project is built at the proposed height, it should be placed further back from the property lines, Edina Community Development Director Cary Teague said.
“I am concerned about the height. It’s pretty imposing, and so if there are ways to work that down I’d encourage you to do so,” Council Member Carolyn Jackson told the developers.
Pierce and Council Member Julie Risser joined Jackson in warning against too much height.
“I don’t know that we want a ‘go big or go home’ kind of a thing,” Pierce said.
“If there’s any way you can bring that down,” Risser said, before going on to critique the proposal’s parking plan.
The two office buildings would sit atop one underground level of parking while incorporating five levels of above-ground parking. The two residential buildings would also sit atop a level of underground parking, with two levels of above-ground parking.
Risser drew an unfavorable comparison between the parking plan and the distinctive appearance of the Macy’s furniture structure. “All those, you know, layers and layers of parking that you’ve got kind of remind me of that earth embankment,” she said.
Risser did, however, appreciate the idea of incorporating a plaza into the development, which splits the block into quadrants.
Other positive feedback included enthusiasm for a potential underpass that would span France Avenue and connect to another property that is being redeveloped.
“I think it’s going to do a lot in connecting this to the neighborhood and help really activate everything that you’ve already talked about,” Council Member Kate Agnew told the developers.
Hovland congratulated Enclave for picking up a sought-after piece of real estate. “This has long been, not necessarily a coveted piece of property, but a piece of property that a lot of developers desire to get their hands on,” he said.
Jackson asked the developers of 7235 France to incorporate into the project some type of gesture to its unique past. “I know it looks like a bunker,” she said. “ … It’s just so funky.”
Hovland was less nostalgic for the much-maligned building. If you want to remember it, “take a picture,” he quipped.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.