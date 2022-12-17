The Edina City Council on Dec. 6 unanimously approved the Joint Community Police Partnership with Hennepin County, phase two of the spending plan for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the launch of a home recognition program called Century Homes.
Pandemic money
The council voted unanimously to approve phase two of the spending plan for federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which are intended for pandemic recovery. Changes to the ARPA spending plan put forward by Mayor Jim Hovland included decreasing government operations funds from $1.2 million to $1.1 million and decreasing funds for consulting costs for an affordable housing program from $100,000 to $80,000.
With the remaining funds, $100,000 will go toward Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, also known as VEAP, and $20,000 will go to the Edina Education Fund for Edina Give and Go.
The Edina Education Fund will also receive $300,000 for the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling program. Known as LETRS, the professional learning program is intended to deepen teachers’ knowledge of literacy and language.
The spending plan also includes $100,000 to continue the city’s Internet Essentials program with Comcast to fund free monthly high-speed internet to qualified residents, and $150,000 to fund the second half of the NextGen Tree program to plant 1,000 new trees in the city where they are lacking.
$300,000 will fund a community surveillance network pilot program for the 50th and France district to increase public safety, and $200,000 will go to expand the city’s broadband network to Edina utility facilities.
Additionally, the plan allocates $150,000 to the Edina Chamber of Commerce for the new location of the Edina Innovation Lab, a business development resource center, and $500,000 for public-facing improvements, primarily in Centennial Lakes Park and Edinborough Park.
The $1.1 million for government operations will go toward funding initiatives to attract new employees, such as adjusting wages, and other efforts to draw in more prospective workers and retain current employees.
The city has until the end of 2025 to spend its ARPA funds. City staff will present spending updates to the City Council in November 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Police partnership
Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn proposed that the city join the Joint Community Police Partnership of Hennepin County at the council’s Nov. 15 meeting. The council unanimously approved the city’s participation in the JCPP Dec. 6, with the program set to launch at the start of 2023.
The partnership is “a joint effort between Hennepin County and several law enforcement jurisdictions to enhance communication and understanding between enforcement and communities,” according to the presentation given at the Nov. 15 council meeting.
In promoting the joint partnership, Milburn cited his over 20 years of experience running the program in Brooklyn Park.
“We thought it was a really good idea to bring here to this community because of the value that it brings forward,” Milburn said. “It’s a great opportunity to build those relationships between our police staff and our community members.”
Currently, the JCPP includes Bloomington, Richfield, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Hopkins, Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale.
The partnership seeks to improve community members’ knowledge and understanding of police procedures and laws and improve police officers’ knowledge and understanding of their diverse cultural communities.
Under the partnership, each city has its own community liaison who acts as the bridge between law enforcement and the community. They lead and facilitate community meetings, organize events and coordinate training sessions, such as multicultural training for officers.
Edina’s community liaison will be embedded in the Police Department and will have daily interactions with law enforcement and community members. They will be employed by Hennepin County and work alongside a community engagement officer.
Emily Jepson, a current Edina police officer, will transition to the community engagement officer position on Jan. 1.
Century Homes
The home recognition program, Century Homes, was also approved by the council. The program recognizes Edina homes 100 years and older in an effort to preserve local history.
It will operate similarly to other home recognition programs across the state, such as those in St. Cloud, Hastings, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis, Hopkins and Lake City, according to the Heritage Preservation Commission.
Currently, there are more than 200 homes that are already 100 years old in Edina and 130 others that will turn 100 between 2023 and 2025.
Houses designated as Century Homes will receive a Century Homes plaque and have the opportunity to share their home’s history with the city, such as pictures, maps and written accounts.
The program will launch in 2024 to coincide with the centennial of the Country Club District, where homes were first constructed in 1924.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.