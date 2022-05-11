The Edina City Council has voted to move forward with a new Fire Station 2 at a site within the Pentagon Park neighborhood.
The site, located at 4401 76th St. W., was one of two finalists as part of the city’s search for a new home for its second fire station. Prior to the vote on May 4, the other finalist, which was the parking lot of Rosland Park, received much pushback from neighbors, including a petition submitted to the city that contained over 250 signatures from Edina residents requesting that the fire station not be located at Rosland Park.
“We have been working on this project for a long time,” City Manager Scott Neal told the council. “We are confident at this stage that this is the best overall site for fire station number two for the future.”
For several years, the city has been examining its fire station needs. A 2019 city-requested study by Five Bugles Design, an architectural and engineering firm, recommended that the city build a new second fire station in order to meet the growing needs of Edina residents.
An increasing number of emergency medical calls have happened in the city with the greatest “growth and concentration” of them around the southeast quadrant of the city, which includes the Southdale area.
Edina’s current Fire Station 2, located on York Avenue next to Southdale YMCA, is staffed with two firefighter-paramedics, a fire engine, an ambulance and a support vehicle. The station is not large enough to meet the level of necessary services in the southeast quadrant in the future, a city description said. It adds that there is not enough space at the location to build up the station to meet such needs.
The unanimously supportive vote by the council last week approved the selected site and instructed city staff to enter into a purchase agreement with the owners of the site, which is currently a vacant office building along 76th Street a couple blocks east of Centennial Lakes Park.
Immediately following the vote, the council’s audience broke out into applause.
Concerns about Rosland Park
A neighborhood meeting hosted by the city in March drew 100 community members, many of whom took issue with Rosland Park as a candidate for the fire station.
Based on response time, an initial city description said Rosland Park was evaluated to be the best site as it would allow the city to meet its goal of keeping the response time under six minutes 87.5% of the time. The Pentagon Park neighborhood location is expected to see this same response time 86.5% of the time.
“We’re talking about our neighbors, it’s a little bit harder to say we shouldn’t care about that 1%, so the recommendations that we talk about is making sure that we’re performing to the entire city as we look at response time,” Fire Chief Andrew Slama said at the meeting.
Despite Rosland Park’s site having a better estimated response time, Edina residents expressed concerns – both at that meeting and to the Sun Current – with other aspects of the site’s viability, such as the safety of a parking ramp that would have needed to be constructed, increased traffic and flooding.
“There was a definite frustration with the engagement process,” Slama said when he presented the staff-recommended site to the council last week.
He acknowledged the vast amount of the feedback around Rosland Park in his council presentation. “The Rosland parking lot site … had more concerns and more feedback on than the 76th Street site,” he said. “These inputs have to be considered when we’re making this decision.”
Several considerations contributed to the final site selection, such as response times, site acreage, expected future growth of the community and a potential three-station model in the city – as recommended by the Five Bugles study.
Comparing the two site finalists, the presentation shows that the Pentagon Park site allows for generally better response times when part of a theoretical three-station model, in which a third station would be placed in the northeast quadrant.
Additional considerations, such as neighborhood emotion, budget goals and appearance, were also noted in the presentation.
“I like to identify a site selection as balancing a tray,” Slama said. “Each one of these considerations … represent different weights that get placed on this tray and the goal that we have is to make the most balanced selection today for the city.”
In addition to prompting city staff to begin seeking acquisition of the site, Neal said the council’s action also has “the second order effect of reducing anxiety among folks who are concerned about this subject and concerned about the future of Rosland Park.”
Council input on site
Councilmember James Pierce said he appreciated that Slama acknowledged the frustrations among residents regarding the site selection process. He added that it would have been “irresponsible” to not consider Rosland Park, particularly in the fiduciary sense as the parkland is already owned by the city.
“It’s really important to explore every opportunity and every option that we have,” Councilmember Jackson echoed, citing Edina as a fully developed city. On the selection of the site in the Pentagon Park neighborhood, Jackson said she was “happy that that’s where we’re landing.”
“I personally concur with staff’s evaluation completely,” Councilmember Ron Anderson said. He noted that because the Pentagon Park neighborhood site is larger than what is needed, there is “more flexibility” for future uses of the land.
Councilmember Kevin Staunton also commended city staff for listening to concerns about Rosland Park. “The fact that you heard what was being said and then you made the recommendation that you did, I think speaks volumes,” he said.
Neal told the council that the city has already discussed the site’s price with its owners and will now begin formal negotiations. Acquisition of the site is estimated at $15.3 million, according to the staff report.
If an agreement is made, the city will purchase the land and begin looking for an architect, Neal said. Then, there will then be a process for designing the station.
