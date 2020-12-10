The Edina City Council has approved next year’s tax levy and operating budget, along with the capital improvement plan for the next five years.
After a public hearing and Council vote on Dec. 1, the 2021 tax levy was approved at $42 million, which is an increase of 5.95% from last year. The city budget is set at about $131 million. Throughout the year, a focus for the budget has been to establish the capital improvement plan, or CIP, which dictates funding for projects through 2026.
With the city’s tax levy, property taxes will increase by 3.7% over the prior year, meaning the owner of the median-valued home will see a $57 increase next year. The median-valued home in Edina is worth $551,300, according to city documents.
The CIP is a $166 million plan. About $127 million will go to infrastructure projects, such as for roads, bridges and stormwater improvements. About $17 million will go to vehicle and equipment replacement, more than $14 million for building improvements, $3.8 for land acquisitions and $3.6 for technology. In addition, another $105 million is planned for projects with funding sources not yet determined.
The budget includes plans for new positions in the city as well as more competitive city employee compensation. The city positions would include a new police officer and job in the facilities division.
Another tax levy option was also up for consideration earlier in budget conversations until the Council voted against it in September. This option would have not increased taxes for a median single-family homeowner but would have created a $1.2 million gap in revenue for the city. To make up for the gap, money would have been taken from the city’s Budget Stabilization Fund, which was created earlier this year to curb economic impact from COVID-19.
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which is made up of city councilmembers, approved a 2021 HRA tax levy at $230,400, an increase from last year’s $192,000.
The increase, according to city documents, is due to a plan to reduce reliance on tax increment financing funds to pay for administrative expenses, in addition to other economic initiatives for the HRA.
Commission Work Plans approved
In addition to approving the budget for next year, the Council also approved the 2021 work plans for city commissions. On a broad level, the individual commission work plans needed to come up with required funds for initiatives, which are reflected in the operating budget. But many of the initiatives outlined in the approved work plans did not need additional funding.
For the Arts and Culture Commission, initiatives include plans for a public art event and a study on procedures for including art and decor in public or commercial projects. The Community Health Commission indicated initiatives like studies on the benefits of social connectedness and city policies regarding smoking activity in multi-unit properties.
Initiatives for the Energy and Environment Commission include making recommendations that will go to the City Council on the development of a climate action plan. The commission also plans to review and recommend avenues for a to-go packaging ordinance or policy. The Transportation Commission is planning to investigate impacts of organized trash collection as well as continue representation on the Street Funding Task Force for as long as it is convened.
The Heritage Preservation Commission initiatives include a virtual walk or tour of the city’s historic landmarks. It also hopes to add properties to the Heritage Preservation’s eligible landmark list. The Human Rights and Relations Commission plans to coordinate another conversation on race, justice and policing, with this one on “Sharing Values, Sharing Communities.” The commission also will coordinate Days of Remembrance in recognition of Holocaust victims.
For the Parks and Recreation Commission, the work plan includes reporting and providing recommendations on alternative sources of funding for park improvements. The Planning Commission is planning a study of the Edina Business Park, which is the industrial area between Highway 100, 70th Street, Cahill Road and Edina’s southern boarder, with a target completion date of 2022.
