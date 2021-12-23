The city of Edina has begun using funds received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a process that included the recent approval of agreements between the city and community organizations.
In total, the city is set to receive $4.9 million over two separate rounds of funding through the federal program, enacted in March by President Joe Biden. A spending plan for the first round – about half of the funds – was approved by the Edina City Council in September.
Since then, the city has allocated those funds through agreements with organizations at a council meeting Dec. 7.
The federal funds are intended to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The first round of the federal funds for Edina totals $2.4 million. The other half of the funds will come in mid-2022. The city will then have until the end of 2024 to spend the entire amount.
Throughout the summer, the city had engaged with residents and councilmembers regarding the funds, gathering input on how to spend the money. In July, the council tentatively approved the initial plan for the first round of funds.
The final plan for the first round allocates a total of $2.7 million, instead of the $2.4 million that was received. Edina City Manager Scott Neal explained to the council in September that by the time spending would end on the first round of funds, the second round would be available, preventing a disturbance in the cash flow.
The final plan identified eight priority areas for pandemic relief: mental health assistance expansion, community health software upgrades, food assistance, rental assistance, small business support, community broadband expansion, broadband connections for city utility facilities, and an urban forestry initiative.
Agreements have since been secured for mental health assistance expansion, budgeted for $400,000, and the community health software upgrade, which was allocated $300,000, according to a staff presentation to the council.
The mental health assistance expansion includes supporting the Edina Education Fund’s “Heal Together” campaign and the appointment of an Edina Police Department social worker.
The council approved three separate grant agreements at its meeting Dec. 7 to provide the American Rescue Plan Act recovery funds to different organizations that were identified in the final plan. These three entities included the Edina Chamber of Commerce, the 50th & France Business and Professional Association and Comcast.
For the Edina Chamber and 50th & France association, the agreement secures direct support to each of the Edina community organizations.
Each will receive $100,000 in funds “to reinvigorate their membership activities and retool as needed so that they can support the Edina business community for years to come,” city documents said.
It added that both the Edina Chamber and 50th & France Association suffered significant economic impacts as a result of the pandemic, including membership decline and the cancellation of fundraising events.
“There are still so many businesses and employees that are suffering the effects of the pandemic, so we’re very grateful for the opportunity to able to serve those individuals and businesses,” Lori Syverson, president of the Edina Chamber, said at the meeting after the grant garnered approval.
“Receiving the support that we need is a lot to us because we believe we have an important role to play at 50th & France, and want to act together as a business community,” Judy Johnson, director for the 50th & France association, told the Sun Current.
Funds will go toward helping the association strategically plan its operations, like updating its website and planning events, Johnson noted.
The council also approved an agreement with Comcast to pay for monthly internet services to eligible residents through its Internet Essentials program. The move to work with the internet service provider fell under one of the city’s priority areas within the final spending plan that allocated $500,000 to expand community broadband access in Edina.
“The conversation here in the city was that we want to get as many people enrolled in a program like this and then, support the people that are enrolled in that program in the immediate future,” Annie Coyle, an Edina municipal consultant, told the council.
City documents state that the pandemic “highlighted” disparities in access to fast and affordable internet, and resulted in unequal economic harm to low- to moderate-income households in the U.S.
Eligibility in the internet service program will be based on household income for participants who are at least 18 years old. The funding is expected to support about 2,100 eligible households with free internet through the end of 2022. After the city stops sponsoring the program at the end of the year, households are able to extend their enrollment at a reduced rate, Coyle said.
“We’re really excited to do this partnership. ... It’s so important to be connected and to identify those in the Edina community that need this service,” Andrea Kajer, manager of government affairs for Comcast, told the council.
The city is also planning to provide other forms of business support, including direct technical assistance to small businesses, which is set to launch in January, and direct funding to COVID mitigation and facade improvements for the Edina Theater. The theater had closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, and later, its operator left. A new operator, Mann Theatres, is expected to take it over.
On the plan’s community-based support, the city is in the process of finalizing contracts with Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, or VEAP, to help provide residents with food and rental assistance. These contracts are expected to go before the council for a vote in January. Planning is also underway to plant 1,000 new trees in 2022 as part of the spending plan.
Broadband for city services was another priority area for funding, including new infrastructure to the city’s sewer and water facilities. This is expected to start in the construction season of 2022, the staff presentation said.
Instead of implementing a revenue replacement strategy, which other communities have done by simply adding the federal funds to the city’s account, Edina did this “the hard way,” Neal told the council.
He added, “We are taking the money and putting it out into the community where it can do more good than just in our bank account.”
For the remaining half of the funds, the city is anticipating that a staff report would be presented to the City Council in March.
“It’s been nine months since (the American Rescue Plan Act) was enacted. ... A lot of things have happened, a lot of things have changed, and a lot of work has been done,” Coyle told the council. Ahead of the expected report on the second round of funds, “staff is going to have internal conversations about what they’ve learned, what they see as immediate needs and what they see as future needs,” she said.
