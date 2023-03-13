Juul pods, Lang's one-stop (copy)

The sale of flavored tobacco products such as Juul pods, pictured here for sale at Lang's One Stop Market in Edina in summer 2020, were banned in the city effective Sept. 1 of that year. (Sun Current file photo)

Edina’s 2020 ban on flavored tobacco products will remain in place after the United States Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against the city.

“Edina beats big tobacco. That’s the bottom line – Edina beats big tobacco,” Mayor Jim Hovland proclaimed at a March 7 Edina City Council meeting.

