The sale of flavored tobacco products such as Juul pods, pictured here for sale at Lang’s One Stop Market in Edina in summer 2020, were banned in the city effective Sept. 1 of that year. (Sun Current file photo)
Edina’s 2020 ban on flavored tobacco products will remain in place after the United States Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against the city.
“Edina beats big tobacco. That’s the bottom line – Edina beats big tobacco,” Mayor Jim Hovland proclaimed at a March 7 Edina City Council meeting.
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and two Edina convenience stores sued the city the day after the ban was approved in June 2020. The plaintiffs, which included Vernon BP and Lang’s One Stop Market, claimed that the federal Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act preempted the ban.
Edina’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit was granted, prompting the plaintiffs’ appeal, which was denied in a Feb. 27 ruling by the Eighth Circuit of the Court of Appeals.
“No matter how Reynolds tries to frame this case, the end result is the same. A plausible reading of the TCA allows state prohibitions, even ‘blanket’ prohibitions, on the sale of flavored tobacco products,” the written ruling said.
Edina’s ban came out of concerns over youth vaping, as flavored nicotine products are more attractive to youth than the non-flavored variety, the Edina Community Health Commission contended at the time of the ban.
The tobacco industry has a history of marketing flavored tobacco products to certain demographic groups, City Attorney David Kendall told the City Council at last week’s meeting. “Now in the 2020s, fruit- and candy-flavored nicotine products have been target-marketed toward younger users,” Kendall said.
He recalled telling the city, when the lawsuit was filed, that the path of least resistance would be to repeal the flavored tobacco ban and wait for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take up the issue. “To its credit, the city did not do that,” Kendall said.
In keeping the ordinance in place and winning the court challenge, Edina retains its position as a leader among Minnesota cities in the prevention of youth tobacco use.
Edina was the first city in the state to ban tobacco sales to people under age 21, in 2017. The Minnesota Legislature followed suit in 2020, making 21 the legal age to buy tobacco products statewide.
When Edina banned flavored tobacco that same year, it joined Golden Valley, Mendota Heights, Lilydale and Arden Hills in enacting such an ordinance, according to the Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota.
Edina’s court victory means yet more local governments can join in on the trend, Kendall observed. “This opens the door for other cities and counties and states to take a similar action if they want to protect public health and safety and prevent another generation from being addicted to nicotine,” he said.
A similar, parallel case out of California was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which recently denied review of the case, Kendall noted. That development, he explained, means the “Supreme Court is highly unlikely to accept review of the Edina case.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.