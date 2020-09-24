Izzy Sullivan was diagnosed with cancer from a germ cell-yolk sac tumor when she was just at the age of 1. Now, at 3, she is cancer-free.
But treatment, her mother Amanda Sullivan said, wasn’t easy. “It was definitely hard. We spent a lot of time in the hospital. ... We just tried to stay positive and just take it one day at a time.”
But “(Izzy) is a survivor,” her mother said. And one event now helps her family provide a way to aid others who have gone through similar experiences. “It was just a fun way for us to participate and create awareness,” Sullivan said.
In the years following her daughter’s diagnosis, Sullivan has been participating in the Great Cycle Challenge USA. The event, held by Edina-based Children’s Cancer Research Fund over the month of September, raises money to help fight children’s cancer by having participants ride their bikes. These participants collect sponsors to support the miles they ride throughout the month.
This year is the Children’s Cancer Research Fund’s sixth-annual bike event, which also aligns with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The event was originally scheduled for June, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the event’s history, it has seen 230,000 riders from all 50 states, who have biked more than 18 million miles while raising more than $24 million. This year, the cancer research organization hoped to raise $10 million – and they have already surpassed that goal, having raised more than $13 million.
The leading cause of death by illness in children is cancer, said Children’s Cancer Research Fund CEO Daniel Gumnit, who stepped into the role in August.
“Minnesota is a real leader in this field. And I believe that CCRF has played a key role in helping advance that,” he said.
Gumnit himself has seen the impact of cancer. When he was in college, his mother died from secondary cancer that resulted from cancer treatment she received as a child, he said.
“I’ve witnessed firsthand the pain and the suffering that cancer treatments in youth can cause for adults,” he said. “One of the areas where CCRF is really focused on is improving cancer treatments for children so that they don’t cause those kinds of secondary cancers in adulthood or all the other health complications.”
Izzy Sullivan is cancer-free now, but she still undergoes routine checkups and has to deal with lingering side effects from her treatments. This, her mother said, is something more research could help mitigate.
The money from the event goes toward funding research at leading pediatric cancer centers nationwide to develop better treatments for cancer and try to find a cure for childhood cancer. The centers include Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Texas Children’s Hospital, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and others.
Participants of all ages set a personal mileage goal and fundraising goal, then ask friends, family and colleagues to sponsor them. Participants then accumulate miles where and when it is convenient – inside or outside – throughout the month, or can create or join a group.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.