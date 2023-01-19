The Edina-based ThinkTechAct Foundation and its leaders are being sued by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for running a “sham nonprofit,” according to a lawsuit filed Jan. 10 in Hennepin County District Court.

The lawsuit is filed against the nonprofit, its founder, Mahad Ibrahim of Lewis Center, Ohio; Board Member Abdiaziz Shaffi Farah of Savage and Executive Director Bianca Scott of St. Paul.

