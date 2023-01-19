The Edina-based ThinkTechAct Foundation and its leaders are being sued by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for running a “sham nonprofit,” according to a lawsuit filed Jan. 10 in Hennepin County District Court.
The lawsuit is filed against the nonprofit, its founder, Mahad Ibrahim of Lewis Center, Ohio; Board Member Abdiaziz Shaffi Farah of Savage and Executive Director Bianca Scott of St. Paul.
According to the lawsuit, the nonprofit claimed to be serving meals to more than 25,000 children per day in Minnesota. Prosecutors allege this number was exaggerated to allow the foundation to receive more federal funds, resulting in the nonprofit being reimbursed more than $18 million for providing meals.
The foundation is one of several sites involved in the federal investigation of Feeding Our Future for allegedly misusing funds from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. This is the first site the state has taken legal action against since the federal investigation was revealed to the public last year.
The federal nutrition program was intended to provide low-income children with meals when school is out for the summer and reimburse registered sites for giving out meals. The lawsuit alleges that ThinkTechAct – also known as the Mind Foundry Foundation – and its directors misused these funds to finance personal purchases, such as real estate and luxury cars.
According to FBI documents, changes made to the program during the pandemic made it “vulnerable to fraud and abuse.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which operates the program, waived its usual standards for eligible program sites, allowing sites that typically didn’t provide educational programming, such as restaurants, to participate. The department also made off-site food distribution allowed.
Ibrahim and Farah have also been indicted in the federal investigation and both have pleaded not guilty in the federal case.
It is one of the largest federal fraud cases in state history, according to the Star Tribune.
The state alleges that ThinkTechAct violated Minnesoa nonprofit laws by failing to have a functioning board of directors to exercise sufficient oversight, which led to the “flagrant misuse of nonprofit assets,” according to the complaint.
According to the lawsuit, two board members who were listed at ThinkTechAct said they were never involved with the organization and weren’t aware they were listed as board members. Under state law, a nonprofit must have at least three board members who are considered fiduciaries to oversee operations and review financial records.
The state also alleges that the nonprofit and its leaders violated Minnesota nonprofit and charitable trust laws by “allowing or engaging in the flagrant misuse of charitable assets, subverting ThinkTechAct’s charitable purpose into a flagrant self-dealing enterprise.”
This includes Ibrahim and Farah allegedly using ThinkTechAct to acquire federal funds in the federal fraud case and ThinkTechAct’s directors making personal purchases with the funds.
The state also alleges that the foundation improperly transferred funds to Ibrahim’s for-profit organization, Mind Foundry Learning, and that Ibrahim transferred funds to himself and to Empire Cuisine, a restaurant owned by Farah.
The foundation itself is facing three different counts, including violating nonprofit act warranting dissolution and other relief, failing to register and report as a soliciting charitable organization, or alternatively, breach of trust and failing to provide books and records to the state for inspection, according to the civil complaint.
Farah, Ibrahim and Scott are also facing individual charges. Farah faces a charge of breach of director fiduciary duties, Ibrahim faces a breach of trust charge and a breach of officer fiduciary duties charge, and Scott faces a breach of officer fiduciary duties charge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.