One of Dietrich Nissen’s biggest regrets was not having a video recorded of his grandmother recalling the life she lived, despite her impressive storytelling ability.
In 2006, Peggy Nissen had begun experiencing dementia and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s within the year. Grandson Nissen was devastated – and he didn’t want the same to happen to others and their loved ones. So, the third-generation Edina resident and former city employee decided to start a new business, called Inherited Stories, to ensure families didn’t miss out on chronicling a family members’ cherished memories.
And being able to do this for others has been fulfilling to Nissen.
“You’re planning a video that’s going to be hopefully valued and treasured by a family for years,” Nissen said. “That’s why I love doing it. It just feels right.”
Inherited Stories, which launched in October of 2019, offers families a curated video that features a loved one. Called a “Vimory,” or“video-memory,” these tapes can be for younger or older members of the family.
The Edina-based business offers video categories like “The Legacy Vimory” for older family members or “The Longest Day Vimory” for family members experiencing Alzheimer’s or dementia and to fund-raise for the Alzheimer’s Association. It also recently launched a new video category this spring called “The Origin Vimory” for families to feature their younger members, such as graduating seniors.
Founding Inherited Stories
Nissen, who graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and communication studies in 2008, has extensive experience creating videos. One of his first jobs was a broadcast reporting job at a station in Rochester, and later, Nissen went to Southern California to do film work for commercials.
The 34-year-old also worked at the city of Edina for nine years as a video producer. Much of the work that Nissen did for the city, such as creating videos on city happenings or for monthly series like “Beyond the Badge,” prompted Nissen to want to dig even deeper into the subjects of his stories.
“News stories are great, you get a glimpse of talking with someone for a very specific moment in time,” he said. “But ... I like the stories where you could sit down and slow it all down and really get to know somebody.”
In addition to his experience with his grandmother, Nissen said there was another catalyst for Inherited Stories. In the spring of 2019, Nissen was working on a piece for the Edina Police Department. During an interview with two of the department’s earliest officers, they shared with Nissen the impact Southdale Center has had on policing, according to a press release.
Since Southdale Center was the first indoor shopping mall in the country, it also had multiple parking lots. When people were unable to find their cars, they’d call the department in a panic that someone had stolen it, when in reality, they had just forgotten which lot they had parked in.
The story prompted Nissen to think that it’s important to remember the stories of the past in order to better understand the context of the present, he said.
“It’s taken me a lot of different experiences for me to figure out that Inherited Stories is really what I feel my calling is,” Nissen noted.
Telling people’s stories
Inherited Stories’ video work rates range from $2,000 to $15,000, depending on type of video and other additions.
When beginning to create the video, Nissen speaks with the family and the featured family member. This is when he explores what aspects of the person’s life to focus on. After that, the family is tasked with finding photos, videos or audio recordings that fit those focus areas.
Then, Nissen conducts an interview with the person. For 88-year-old Shelby Andress, an early client of Inherited Stories, that interview lasted about two hours. She said she could tell Nissen was really listening to her and trying to dig deeper into what was meaningful to her throughout her life.
One of those things was the concept of expressing feelings, which was not something her family did when she was growing up, she said. When she later had kids of her own, she had to undergo a journey of learning how to better communicate and in turn, teach her children the same.
In the finished video, spanning nearly 15 minutes, Nissen focused on that theme, which Andress said accurately depicted the importance of this concept to her life. “(The video) made my heart happy, actually,” she said.
Kelly Chatman, a recently retired pastor of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, was another of Inherited Stories’ earliest clients. Nissen’s family had been involved in the church for several years, so when he launched the business around the same time of Chatman’s upcoming retirement, Nissen suggested creating a video for him to commemorate his life and his time with the church.
“It was just amazing capturing the highlight of my life both personally and professionally,” Chatman said. “When I play it, it speaks to my spirit. ... It’s just a huge gift.”
Inherited Stories partners with the Alzheimer’s Association for certain videos designated the “The Longest Day Vimory” in reference to the association’s year-round effort. The association encourages participants in “The Longest Day” to create a fundraiser themselves in order to raise money for people with Alzheimer’s. The name “Longest Day” represents the day of the summer solstice, June 20, the longest day of the year in 2021.
Nissen gives 10% of the proceeds for videos made for this event to the Alzheimer’s Association and adds a specific portion to the video: a recorded scene of the loved one, who is experiencing dementia or Alzheimer’s, together with family members doing something they love, such as gardening or fishing.
Nissen said he enjoys getting to know people through his work and loves working on every video.
“It’s always different, always unique,” he said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
