Judith Brenner’s debut novel, “The Moments Between Dreams,” tells the story of a victim of domestic violence, her daughter paralyzed by polio, and their escape from abuse. (Submitted image)
Judith Brenner owns an editing services company and a trade publication, and recently became a novelist with her debut, “The Moments Between Dreams,” set in her hometown of Chicago in the 1940s. (Submitted photo)

The flier was affixed to the inside of a church bathroom stall, a stealth offer of help to victims of domestic violence, and it opened Judith Brenner’s eyes.

The inconspicuous placement of the message was meant to help victims seek support without the knowledge of their abusive partner, but the topic of domestic violence will not be hidden behind closed doors when Brenner reads from her debut novel, “The Moments Between Dreams,” Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Edina Barnes & Noble.

