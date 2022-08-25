Judith Brenner owns an editing services company and a trade publication, and recently became a novelist with her debut, “The Moments Between Dreams,” set in her hometown of Chicago in the 1940s. (Submitted photo)
The flier was affixed to the inside of a church bathroom stall, a stealth offer of help to victims of domestic violence, and it opened Judith Brenner’s eyes.
The inconspicuous placement of the message was meant to help victims seek support without the knowledge of their abusive partner, but the topic of domestic violence will not be hidden behind closed doors when Brenner reads from her debut novel, “The Moments Between Dreams,” Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Edina Barnes & Noble.
Set in Brenner’s hometown of Chicago in the 1940s, the work of fiction tells the story of Carol, a housewife who suffers under a controlling, abusive husband until she takes action to protect herself and her daughter, Ellie, who is paralyzed by polio.
Brenner is the owner of an editing services company and a trade publication about tool sharpening. “However, writing fiction is a hobby of mine and joy,” she told the Sun Current as she prepared for her upcoming book event in Edina, where she also resides.
When she began writing her novel, which would turn into a five-year project, “I intended to tell my mother’s story as a polio survivor,” Brenner said.
The inspiration for other parts of the story, she said, came from her grandmother, who had a controlling husband with a temper.
Additionally, Brenner said she was taken aback by the reality that domestic violence victims face when seeking help – underlined by the inconspicuousness of the bathroom flier she noticed at her own church – and the “stigma and shame in talking openly about what does go on or what could go on behind closed doors.”
At the upcoming author event, the writer will be joined by Cheryl Kolb-Untinen, program director at Bloomington-based Cornerstone MN, an organization with a mission of supporting victims of domestic violence. Kolb-Untinen will discuss how Brenner’s period piece relates to the prevalence of domestic violence today.
Having read the book, she found the patterns of abuse faced by Carol to ring true to her work at Cornerstone – the isolation, financial control, being timed when going out, physical threats, emotional abuse and the heaps of blame.
“All of those are still behaviors that a person that is abusing their spouse or intimate partner continue to use,” Kolb-Untinen said as she joined Brenner for a phone interview this month.
The novel’s throughlines to the present also come through with the recent reappearance of polio, despite there being a vaccine for the disease since the 1950s.
But despite the novel’s weighty subject matter, “it’s meant to be an entertaining story of hope and courage, and a moment of change,” Brenner said.
Kolb-Untinen backs that up. “I found it very engaging,” she said, “and I think I would call it ‘edutainment.’”
At its core, “The Moments Between Dreams” is about empowerment.
“Some people think they can fix their spouse or change their spouse,” Brenner said, “and sometimes you have to be your own heroine.”
Victims of domestic violence in need of support can connect with Cornerstone at cornerstonemn.org, or call its Day One Crisis Line at 1-866-223-1111. The line accepts text messages at 612-399-9995. Cornerstone has offices in Bloomington, Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis.
