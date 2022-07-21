EAAA

Members of the Edina Asian American Alliance walked in the Edina Fourth of July Parade this year. (Photo courtesy Edina Asian American Alliance)

A coalition of community members focused on supporting Asian and Asian American youth in Edina has recently emerged, forming after a racist video surfaced earlier this year.

Despite being relatively new, the Edina Asian American Alliance has already become a notable presence in the community, participating in various events, meeting with local leaders and submitting a petition to the Edina School Board. The group, composed of Edina High School students and alum, district parents and other community members, looks to advocate for Asian and Asian American youth, educate and prompt change through collaboration, members of the Edina Asian American Alliance, or EAAA, told the Sun Current.

Members of the Edina Asian American Alliance pose for a photo with Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley, members of the Black Student Union and other community members at the city of Edina’s Juneteenth event. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Myra Han (left) and Isadora Li, members of the Edina Asian American Alliance who recently graduated, pose for a photo together. (Photo courtesy Edina Asian American Alliance)

