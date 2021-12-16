The Edina City Council voted to set the 2022 tax levy and adopt the operating budget last week.
The levy, which totals $45.3 million, is a 7.97% increase over 2021. The final levy is 1.01 percentage points lower than it was when a preliminary levy was adopted by the council earlier this fall. Public safety is the service receiving the most support through the levy, city documents said.
Both the final levy and operating budget were approved by the City Council at its Dec, 7 meeting.
The city attributes the lowered levy amount to bond refinancing that caused savings in the debt service expenses, as aided by the city’s financial advisor, Ehlers, Inc.
The increase over the 2021 levy in part reflects a policy change enacted in July that shifted responsibility for street reconstruction costs to all Edina homeowners, the city noted. Prior to this change, the policy stated that street reconstruction costs would be funded through special assessments – a rule that could have produced legal risks for the city.
The final levy includes a first-year levy of $950,000 to pay for street reconstruction as dictated by the financing plan for the new policy, city documents said. The transition period from assessing homeowners for reconstruction costs to be funded through taxes will take place over 16 years.
The 7.97% increase is also the result of an increase in wages and benefits for employees, service changes, maintaining the city’s firefighters that were hired through the federal SAFER grant, and for inflationary costs. The refinanced debt service amount was subtracted from this total.
As the largest city-supported service area, public safety takes up 41% of the levy taxes to be collected.
The next highest service area to be funded by taxes is debt service and capital overlay, at 19%, then public works as well as general government services, each at 15%, and parks and recreation, at 10%.
In 2022, the estimated market value for a median-valued home in Edina increased by 3.7% over last year – now $571,800, up from $551,300. In 2021, this home would have paid about $135 per month in property taxes to fund city services. The now-approved 2022 levy impact on a median-valued home is an increase of about $6.63 per month, or $80 per year.
The levy includes $36.7 million for the general fund, $3.2 million in debt service, $5.2 million in construction and 237,300 for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Operating budget
The 2022-23 biennial budget process began in early 2021. Adopting the operating budget this year allows the city to spend more time on the 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan in the next year, city documents said.
The staff presentation noted that the city’s 2022 estimated market value is $13.8 billion.
With the expiration of the Southdale II tax increment financing district at the end of 2021, $6.9 million will be added back to the total tax capacity.
The total tax capacity is expected to have increased by 62% from 2013-2022, with the city’s tax share increasing two percentage points over that period of time.
Main features of the now-adopted 2022-23 operating budget include investing in public safety, preparing for climate change, upholding the city’s economy, investing in capital improvements and city employees, and better maintaining the city’s assets, city documents said.
On public safety, budget strategies include improving outcomes for mental-health-related emergency service calls, acquiring a site for a new second fire station that would also house the Fire Department’s Community Health division, and planning for a third fire station in the northeast quadrant of the city.
The replacement of the city’s 911 dispatch and records systems is also included in the budget, along with other improvements like expanding the city’s fiber optic network.
Measures to mitigate climate change, like implementing the now-approved sustainable building policy and adopting a clean water plan for surface waters, are also featured budget strategies.
Another aspect of the budget is examining what a post-pandemic world would look like at Edina City Hall. The city intends to reassess space needs at the site in addition to re-evaluating remote work for employees and services delivery for residents.
Strategies for addressing housing issues, like implementing ways to create affordable housing, and incorporating race and equity goals, such as completing the 2018 Racial Equity Implementation Plan, were also included in the budget.
