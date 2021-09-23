The Edina City Council has approved a final plan for spending about half of the city’s funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The approved plan represents the first round of federal funding that will be given to the city, with the overall goal of helping the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. City Manager Scott Neal presented the final plan to the Edina City Council at its Sept. 9 meeting, garnering unanimous approval of present councilmembers for the spending of $2.7 million in federal funds. Councilmember James Pierce was absent.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joseph Biden in March, would provide the city with a total of $4.9 million over two separate rounds of funding. The second round of funding will come in mid-2022. The city will have until the end of 2024 to spend all the funds.
In June, Neal presented a general spending plan for the federal funds to gauge the thoughts of councilmembers. At that point, the city had also taken input from residents through the city’s engagement website, bettertogetheredina.org, and through a couple community meetings.
Then, in July, the City Council tentatively approved the initial plan for first-round funds with the understanding that more details would be included in a final plan to be approved by the city in September. At the July meeting, the council also decided to wait on the approval of the second round of funds in order to assess the effectiveness of the first round and see how other cities used their funds.
The final plan for the first round, which allocates a total of $2.7 million, budgets more than the amount so far given to the city – about $2.4 million. Neal explained to the council last week that by the time spending would conclude on this first round, the second round of funds would be available, preventing an interruption in cash flow.
The final plan
The final plan for the first round of federal funds includes an implementation plan, giving city staff the ability to start immediately using the funds, according to city documents.
The plan identifies eight priority areas: mental health assistance expansion, food assistance, rental assistance, small business support, community broadband expansion, broadband connections for city utility facilities, an urban forestry initiative and community health software upgrade.
About 77% of federal funds will go toward direct community support, according to city documents. Last year, when the city received nearly $4 million in federal CARES Act funds, it allocated 30% to external, or community, support with the rest, 70%, distributed for internal needs.
Flipping the percentages was an intentional move to help the community recover from the pandemic, Neal said in the staff report.
The mental health assistance expansion, apportioned $400,000 in funds, is meant to broaden and increase the current mental health services available for residents, according to city documents. This includes funds for a new Edina Police Department Mental Health Unit and to support the Edina Education Fund’s “Heal Together” campaign.
The city will contract with Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, or VEAP, to help provide residents with food assistance, budgeted for $100,000, and rental assistance, for $300,000. The rental assistance portion includes providing an Edina-based application process for easier, quicker access to support, city documents said.
The small business support priority area will be allocated $600,000. Some of this will go to general support, such as for helping provide technical services to aid business. The Edina Theater will receive about $200,000 for repairs and rehabilitation, following the announcement earlier this summer of the theater’s indefinite closing.
The 50th & France Business and Professional Association and the Edina Chamber of Commerce will both receive sums of money to offset the negative impact of the pandemic, according to city documents.
The city will work with Comcast through its Internet Essentials program to expand community broadband access, a priority area allocated $500,000. City documents state that the pandemic “exacerbated” disparities in access to high-speed internet, prompting the need for better broadband access. The funding will support 2,100 households through the end of 2022.
Broadband for city services is also a priority area for funding, given $300,000. These funds are intended to be used to update aging infrastructure as well as create new broadband infrastructure connections at city utility facilities.
The planting of 1,000 new trees in the city through a program called the Urban Forestry Initiative will also be funded for $100,000. The new trees are meant to encourage outdoor activities – thus reducing the spread of COVID-19 – and help mitigate climate change, city documents said.
As part of the plan, the city will upgrade community health software for $300,000, too. City documents state that efficient tracking of health data is “essential.”
