The city of Edina’s new street assessment policy is now official, meaning 100% of applicable costs will be funded through taxes after a 16-year transition period.
The Edina City Council unanimously approved an updated assessment policy July 21 at its first in-person meeting since the pandemic. The policy, which has been highly debated among residents, will eventually require street reconstruction costs to be entirely covered by city taxes. Assessment costs will gradually decrease each year over the transition period as the portion covered by taxes rises.
Special assessments on roadway costs have been in place since the late 1990s. These roads include both local and Municipal State Aid-designated streets.
Under the new policy, residents – regardless of whether they have already been assessed – will pay taxes on street reconstruction every year. In the first year of the 16-year transition, a median-valued home of $551,300 will see an increase of about $40 in city taxes. Over the next 15 years, that same home will get an annual rise in taxes of $11 per year. The cumulative amount over 16 years is estimated at $1,865, according to city documents.
Those who already paid assessments for street reconstruction cannot be refunded or be taxed at a different rate, city documents said.
City staff said in the documents that the new policy will benefit everyone in the community because it provides a “sustainable funding source to ensure high quality streets.”
Why the change
The process to update the policy was prompted after a street reconstruction project in the Prospect Knolls neighborhood was estimated to cost a historic $33,000 per home. The City Council stalled the project’s implementation, asking the city last year to create a Street Funding Task Force in order to address the high cost for residents in some Edina neighborhoods.
For the past 24 years, the city had a street reconstruction policy stipulating that homeowners were required to pay for 100% of the costs in their own neighborhood through special assessments. Those costs did not include curb and gutter installation, sidewalk improvements and some other utility costs.
The Task Force later decided on two recommendations to address the issue, allowing Edina residents to provide input on the city’s Better Together Edina website. Then, the Task Force completed a final report with the two recommendations to the City Council, noting that the suggestions were meant to find a solution that is fair, legal and financially sustainable, the report said. One recommendation was for 100% of assessments to be paid through taxes, and the other was for 50%.
The legal dilemma attributed to special assessments is related to Minnesota Statutes chapter 429, which allows cities to assess homeowners for public improvements. But those assessments must meet a “market benefit test,” meaning the assessed cost must be lower than or equal to the increase it would bring to a home’s market value.
An exorbitant assessment amount “would likely lose a legal challenge,” city documents said.
In April, the City Council approved a revision to the assessment policy that immediately removed the cost of subcuts, which are sub-soil improvements, and public retaining walls from assessments for projects scheduled this year. In June, a City Council work session revealed that councilmembers supported the 100% taxed option.
Halfway through the process
So far, 83 of 164 miles of local streets have been reconstructed through special assessments over the past 24 years, according to city documents. The remaining local streets are expected to be reconstructed within 25 years. After that, the cycle will start over.
In the last 19 years, 14 of 42 miles of Municipal State Aid-designated streets have been reconstructed.
The new policy is “a slap in the face to all of us who in the last few years had to pay out street assessment costs with no help from the city,” Edina resident Paul Hanson told the Sun Current in an email. Hanson, who lives in the Birchcrest neighborhood, estimated that he paid a little over $13,000 in assessment costs.
The Task Force received almost 300 feedback forms and phone calls, city documents said. The Task Force said it acknowledged that the new policy is unfair to a resident if they have paid or are still in the process of paying for an assessment. But they also argued that the new policy is fairer than the previous one.
City Councilmember Kevin Staunton told the council ahead of his vote that it’s difficult to deal with the assessment policy as it’s halfway through the process. But without the change, the city would be doing the “wrong thing longer.”
“This is the least bad option and we just need to take our medicine and do it,” Staunton said. “There will be a council 16 years from now that will thank us for having done this.
Edina Mayor Jim Hovland said he believes the new policy is sustainable in the long run, though it’s “taken me a while to get comfortable with this.”
The city plans to communicate with the public on a regular basis about the updated street assessment policy, according to city documents.
