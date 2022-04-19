A couple of years ago, Edina homeowners Rhoda and Len Bernstein sought to hold off on mowing their lawn for a month to help pollinators as they emerged from hibernation in early spring.
But due to a city ordinance prohibiting turf grass and weeds on lawns to exceed 10 inches, the Bernsteins soon received a citation. They mowed, but approached city leaders about the issue.
At the time, a change in policy to allow homeowners to temporarily forgo mowing didn’t move forward. And last year, the Bernsteins received another city notice about their lawn. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re wasting time, money, resources,” Rhoda Bernstein told the Sun Current.
But after a City Council vote last month, Edina residents now have the opportunity to refrain from mowing for the month of May in what is called the No Mow May initiative.
The voluntary initiative is part of a broader push by towns across the U.S. – originating in the United Kingdom – to encourage homeowners to abstain from mowing during the month of May. Cited benefits for doing so include increasing habitats for pollinators, like bees, which have experienced a dramatic decline in numbers over the years.
Last month, Edina’s Energy & Environment Commission forwarded the resolution to the council to temporarily suspend enforcement of the city code on management of turf grass and weeds. The Edina City Council adopted the resolution at its meeting last month, allowing residents to voluntarily sign up for the initiative to withhold mowing from May 1 to June 15 without penalty by the city.
“We were just delighted that it passed unanimously,” Rhoda Bernstein said.
Len Bernstein added, “You’re letting nature do what nature does. … You’re not hurting anybody and you’re benefiting everybody because you’re allowing the pollinators to survive and thrive and it’s so simple.”
In 2020, the Edina City Council passed a resolution designating the city as a pollinator-friendly community, endorsing policies to support pollinators, like native bees, honey bees, butterflies, beetles and ants. The resolution also recognized that pollinators, critical to the pollination of plants for a diversity of foods and flowers, are facing threats like habitat loss, insecticides and pathogens.
The development of such policies were set aside during the pandemic, but as Edina’s Climate Action Plan passed late last year, the Energy & Environment Commission brought the issue back, proposing the No Mow May initiative, the staff report said.
The resolution cites that bees typically make use of “no mow spaces” during early spring in the Midwest for their floral resources.
In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin, became the first city in the U.S. to adopt the No Mow May initiative, registering 435 homes for the program, according to a report by the New York Times. Two assistant professors at the local college, Lawrence University, researched the impacts on the bees as a result of the measure.
They found that the homes that took part in No Mow May had “more diverse and abundant flora than regularly mowed green spaces throughout the city,” the study said. Participating homes also saw three times as many bee species and five times as many bees than green spaces that are often mowed.
Not mowing a lawn creates a habitat and forage material for “early season pollinators,” according to Bee City USA, which is affiliated with the nonprofit, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.
Adding her own anecdotal evidence of the benefits of not mowing, Rhoda Bernstein said her garden in the last week of May and first week of June will have “not only an extraordinary number of bees but then you will just see amazing dragonflies. They’re just dancing on the tops of all the grasses, so it’s really fascinating.”
She added, “We’ve seen a lot more pollinator types that we’ve never seen … in our own garden.”
While it’s easy to think that urban lawns may not make much of a difference, these spaces provide rest spots along pollinators’ journey to different areas to pollinate crops, Grace Hancock, the city’s sustainability manager, told the Sun Current.
“Think of Edina as a corridor” where pollinators can “rest during their migratory path,” Hancock said. She added that these spaces become “small spots for a biodiverse habitat” that also benefits homeowners’ flowers and vegetables.
Participating in No Mow May
Participation in No Mow May helps support and promote the city’s position of being pollinator friendly, said Michelle Horan, an Edina resident who has helped move forward several environmental measures within the community.
Horan, who sits on the Energy & Environment Commission and serves as a board member for Conservation Minnesota, said she has already registered her home to participate in No Mow May.
“It’s super exciting,” she said. It’s “something big that we can do for these pollinators that are just emerging.”
And she’s looking forward to getting one of the city’s signs, too, displaying her participation in the program.
“It will make a very visual statement. I hope people see this and wonder, and even if they’re upset, maybe it’ll get them to inquire, like even if they complain to the city, then the city can tell them,” she said. “I just hope it’s a beginning to start changing the way we think of our lawns.”
To be a part of the No Mow May initiative, residents must first sign up online to be a participating property. Owner-occupied properties and renters with landlord consent are eligible for the program. Participating properties will also be able to pick up a lawn sign, available starting the beginning of May.
Suspension of enforcement for mowing lawns only applies to residential lawns, not city- or business-owned green space, the staff report said. If the first year, which is a trial year, is successful, the city may expand to include other properties in Edina as well.
Properties that did not register and that do not follow code for turf grass or weed management will still be subject to enforcement, the staff report said. But the city will first encourage registration should it receive a complaint regarding the condition of the lawn.
“What I like about it is, if you want to do it, you do it. If you don’t want to do it, you don’t do it. It doesn’t cost anything,” Rhoda Bernstein said. “We’re thrilled. We’re hoping that there’s a lot of interest in it.”
So far, 120 homes have registered for the program, Hancock said. “We’re excited to see that word is spreading,” she said.
Rhoda Bernstein said adopting this initiative is a “natural extension” of the pollinator-friendly city resolution.
“Natural in every way,” Len Bernstein added.
To register, go to bettertogetheredina.org/no-mow-may.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.